Exclusive! “God Bless them and may they get well soon” - Ashnoor Kaur on trolls on social media

MUMBAI: Ashnoor Kaur is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses of television and she has a massive fan following.

She debuted in the show Jhansi Ki Rani where she was the lead of the serial and she is best known for her roles in serials like Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Patiala Babes etc.

Post Patiala Babes, Ashnoor has not been seen in many serials and she is waiting for the right script.

(ALSO READ : Interesting! Ashnoor Kaur is all set to surprise her fans with this new skill, Check out

TellyChakkar got in touch with Ashnoor and asked her if she would be part of Patiala Babes Season 3 and how she handles trolls.

What is the good and bad thing about being an actress?

There are a lot of good things, especially the love and support of the fans, you get to follow your passion, and you get to live another life. The cons are the small things where after being a public figure you can’t go out with friends you have to be selective but the love from the fans just makes up for it.

Which has been your favourite show that you have been part of?

All my shows are very special to me, but if had to pick up one it would be Patiala Babes.

Have you ever faced rejection in your career?

As actors we can’t be chosen for every serial which we would want to portray, rejection is a part and parcel of life. It happens in the very beginning and it will keep happening no matter how successful one is. That is there and it is a part of our industry but one shouldn’t be demotivated by rejection and you should get better.

Social media is an important platform for actors, how do you tackle it, especially when it comes to trolls?

I guess I am very vocal about things, it’s a platform where you can engage with the audience and that’s amazing at the same time they are faceless people who come online on fake ids and names and they spread hate as they are so empty inside that they don’t have anything to say, I just want to tell them “God Bless You, Get Well Soon!” I am luckily I have fans and well–wishers who will take that trolled who tries to put me down and I am safe over there. I have a strong fan base.

If Patiala Babes 3 happens will you be part of it?

I would love to but I guess things that shouldn’t end just end and it happens for good and it had to happen this way and the show will always be very special to me.

Well, there is no doubt that Ashnoor Kaur is one of the most loved actresses on television and the fans miss watching her on screen.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : INTERESTING! Ashnoor Kaur’s Birthday; Check out her transformation over the years