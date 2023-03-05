INTERESTING! Ashnoor Kaur’s Birthday; Check out her transformation over the years

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the telly world. This time we bring to you the journey of Ashnoor Kaur over the years as she enters the last of her teen years and turns 19 today.

Ashnoor Kaur, a talented actress and now in the stage of growing up to be a charismatic, graceful and strong woman! She is soon reaching the end of her teens but has managed to work hard ever since she was a child artist.

In her young life, she has already managed to be part of shows like Jhansi Ki Rani, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and movies like Manmarziyaan. She played the character of Prachi in Jhansi Ki Rani when she was just five years old.

Check out some of her pictures from her shows and music videos:

She has a stellar portfolio with projects like Patiala Babes, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Sanju, and Manmarziyan and popular, blockbuster music videos like Kya karu.

Ashnoor is undoubtedly the powerhouse of talent and beauty and now, the actress turns 19. It is only at times in dreams that an artist wants to accomplish so much at a young age and Ashnoor got to live that. No one can forget her role as the young Naira Goenka.

She has left fans astounded with her unmatched talent and we are sure it is her sheer dedication and passion for her craft that has kept her going.

We wish Ashnoor a very happy birthday, who is transforming into a strong, beautiful and hardworking woman with panache. She was a little cute girl who made her presence known on-screen and has the promise to continue doing so.

Check out some of her outstanding pictures:

