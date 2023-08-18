Exclusive! Hamari Bahu Silk actress Jya Mishra to enter Sony SAB's Pushpa Impossible

Jya Mishra will be entering the show Pushpa Impossible in a pivotal role of Riddhi Ganatra.
Hamari Bahu Silk

MUMBAI:

We all know that all the shows on various channels are entertaining the viewers.

Every show has a separate fan base.

The makers introduce new characters in the show on a daily basis to spice up the drama.

Sony SAB's show Pushpa Impossible has been working wonders ever since the beginning.

Also read: Dil Diyaan Gallaan's Kaveri Priyam and Pushpa Impossible's Karuna Pandey share the importance of social media on the occasion of World Social Media Day

The show stars Karuna Pandey in the lead role.

Pushpa Impossible hit the small screens from 6th June 2022 and made its way to everyone's heart.

And now, the show is gearing up for another entry.

Actress Jya Mishra is all set to enter the show.

Jya will be portraying the role of Riddhi Ganatra in the show.

Her entry will definitely spice up the drama.

Jya has previously been a part of the show Hamari Bahu Silk.

Pushpa Impossible also stars Bhakti Rathod, Navin Pandita, Deshna Duggad, Garima Parihar among others in pivotal roles.

How excited are you for Jya's entry? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar for all the latest updates.

Also read: Rajesh Wagle from Wagle Ki Duniya extends a helping hand to Pushpa during a storm in Sony SAB's Pushpa Impossible

Pushpa Impossible JD Majethia Sony Sab Deepali Pansare Navin Pandita Deshna Duggad Garima Parihar Karuna Pandey jya mishra Hamari Bahu Silk Instagram TellyChakkar
