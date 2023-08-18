Exclusive! Hamari Bahu Silk actress Jya Mishra to enter Sony SAB's Pushpa Impossible

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.

Sony SAB's show Pushpa Impossible has been working wonders ever since the beginning.

The show stars Karuna Pandey in the lead role.

Pushpa Impossible hit the small screens from 6th June 2022 and made its way to everyone's heart.

And now, the show is gearing up for another entry.

Actress Jya Mishra is all set to enter the show.

Jya will be portraying the role of Riddhi Ganatra in the show.

Her entry will definitely spice up the drama.

Jya has previously been a part of the show Hamari Bahu Silk.

Pushpa Impossible also stars Bhakti Rathod, Navin Pandita, Deshna Duggad, Garima Parihar among others in pivotal roles.

