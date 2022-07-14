EXCLUSIVE! Harphoul Mohini's Harphoul and Mohini are all set to GRACE the stage of Dance Deewane Juniors Finale

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world.

Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience. The show’s popularity has invited many Bollywood and television actors to promote their films on it. The biggest USP of the show is that there is no age barrier for the contestants. From a 60-year-old man to a 12-year-old child, everyone is welcome on the show; the only thing they need is to have a passion for dance.

As we had reported earlier that the reality show Dance Deewane Juniors is coming to an end and the finale will be taking place soon where many celebrities will be performing. We came across a photo that was shared by Tanvi Dogra where she revealed what Anchal Sahu means to her before they go and perform on stage.

We exclusively revealed that Tejasswi Prakash turns Jasmine and shall perform with the contestants. The show is all set to have the theme of fantasy in the finale. Even the leads from the shows Muskurane Ki Vajah Tum Ho, Sasural Simar Ka 2 and Nima Denzongpa are all set to perform in the grand finale of Dance Deewane Juniors.

Now, we come to know that even Harphoul Mohini's Harphoul and Mohini are set to grace the stage and Mohini shall perform with the contestants.

