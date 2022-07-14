EXCLUSIVE! Harphoul Mohini's Harphoul and Mohini are all set to GRACE the stage of Dance Deewane Juniors Finale

The show’s popularity has invited many Bollywood and television actors to promote their films on it. The biggest USP of the show is that there is no age barrier for the contestants. From a 60-year-old man to a 12-year-old child, everyone is welcome on the show; the only thing they need is to have a passion for dance.

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Thu, 07/14/2022 - 10:31
Harphoul-Mohini-Dance

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. 

Also read: https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/exclusive-mithali-raj-grace-the-sets-of-dance-deewane-juniors-220704

Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience. The show’s popularity has invited many Bollywood and television actors to promote their films on it. The biggest USP of the show is that there is no age barrier for the contestants. From a 60-year-old man to a 12-year-old child, everyone is welcome on the show; the only thing they need is to have a passion for dance.

As we had reported earlier that the reality show Dance Deewane Juniors is coming to an end and the finale will be taking place soon where many celebrities will be performing. We came across a photo that was shared by Tanvi Dogra where she revealed what Anchal Sahu means to her before they go and perform on stage.

( Also Read - https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/parineeti-exclusive-rajiv-s-special-gesture-parineeti-will-melt-your-heart-220629 )

We exclusively revealed that Tejasswi Prakash turns Jasmine and shall perform with the contestants. The show is all set to have the theme of fantasy in the finale. Even the leads from the shows Muskurane Ki Vajah Tum Ho, Sasural Simar Ka 2 and Nima Denzongpa are all set to perform in the grand finale of Dance Deewane Juniors. 

Now, we come to know that even Harphoul Mohini's Harphoul and Mohini are set to grace the stage and Mohini shall perform with the contestants. 

Who is your favourite actor from these shows? 

Are you excited to see the two performances during the finale of the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 

Dance Deewane Neetu Singh ranbir kappor Alia Bhatt Karan Kundrra Nishant Bhat Colors Voot Madhuri Dixit Tushar Kalia nora fatehi. Akshay Kumar Manushi Chillar Shilpa Shetty Tejasswi Prakash Farah Khan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Thu, 07/14/2022 - 10:31

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Udaariyaan: Oh No! Jasmine’s ploy against Fateh and Tejo; tells Gurpreet that their marriage is illegal
Mumbai: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. The upcoming episode will showcase some...
Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Must Watch! Priya to fall unconscious seeing Pihu at the mansion, the minister puts the deal on hold
Mumbai: Tellychakkar is back with another yummy update from the telly world. We are always at the forefront of bringing...
EXCLUSIVE! Harphoul Mohini's Harphoul and Mohini are all set to GRACE the stage of Dance Deewane Juniors Finale
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Also read: https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/...
Anupamaa: Aww! Anuj is nervous about his lack of experience as a parent, shares his qualms and excitement with Anupama
Mumbai: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Major Shocker! Pakhi isn’t pregnant, Vaishali shoots the doctor before she could tell Sai anything
Mumbai: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Kundali Bhagya: What! Preeta locks herself holding Karan’s belongings, Rishabh is insecure about this
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Recent Stories
Natasa Stankovic
Interesting! Natasa Stankovic asks a SERIOUS question to netizens; details inside
Latest Video