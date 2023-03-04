Exclusive! Harshad Chopra reveals THIS is what he wants in a ideal partner, and talks about Abhimanyu's Dilemma! Details Inside!

Harshad Chopda has been a popular actor for a long time and become a household name post his portrayal of Abhimanyu in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 04/03/2023 - 22:48
MUMBAI: Harshad Chopda has been a popular actor for a long time and become a household name post his portrayal of Abhimanyu in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He has been part of the industry for quite some time and has gained immense love and popularity during his time in the industry. He is now one of the highest-paid TV actors. 

His roles in Left Right Left, Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil, Tere Liye, and Bepannah have made him incredibly well-known.

TellyChakkar recently got in touch with the actor on the sets and asked him a few questions that fans would definitely want the answers to.

When asked about if he ever feels the TRP pressure, he said “Actors don’t get the TRP stress, we are last people on the spectrum who worry about it, there are so many people connected to the show and we (talking about him and Pranali) don’t take the stress of the TRP”.

Harshad is also considered to be one of the most eligible bachelors, and when asked about what qualities would he like to see in his partner, he said “ I have an idea of a partner, what we need in life is cooperation and what we need in life is companionship, and I think that’s it. If you can find someone who makes your life easy, what more do you need”.

Talking about the track of the show and Abhimanyu’s dilemma and he we will see jealous side of him, he said, “ I don’t think Abhimanyu will be jealous, I think he has accepted it, he can’t really move on, and he can’t really love anyone else, so he has kind of let go”.

Harshad stars as Dr. Abhimanyu Birla, in the long running hit show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

