EXCLUSIVE! 'Harshad is like my elder brother even off-screens', Neil aka Paras Priyadarshan on his bond with Harshad Chopda in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: The show will unfold a new story with grown-up Akshara, Kairav, and Aarohi. It was earlier updated that Pranali Rathod has been roped in for the show as Akshara, Mayank Arora as Kairav, Harshad Chopda to play Abhimanyu, and Karishma Sawant to play Aarohi in the show post the leap.

Apart from Harshad, there are two more charming boys in the show, one of them is Neil Birla aka Paras Priyadarshan. We got in touch with the charmer and asked him about his bond, the characters he would like to play, and more. Check out what he had to say:

What kind of a bond do you share with Harshad off screens?

For the first day itself when we were shooting in Udaipur, I remember we got along really well. He is my elder brother offsets as well. He gives me a lot of gyaan and I make a lot of mistakes. He is much more experienced than I am so he constantly keeps guiding me with the technicalities of the camera, fitness, life in general.

Talking about the outdoors, how was the experience of shooting in Udaipur?

I have always enjoyed the outdoors. I remember during Taj Mahal 1989 I was shooting in Lucknow and now with this show, we went to Udaipur. It was a lot of fun, you get some time to explore the city, with Udaipur we were shooting at great castles and hills it is just mesmerizing working amid such beautiful backdrops. I love the outdoors and enjoy staying in hotels as well.

What is more challenging between TV and OTT?

I cannot say that one of the two is challenging as both platforms have a completely different style of working, their setups are different so are the storylines. I don't really differentiate between the two instead give the same amount of effort to both platforms. So yes, cannot say that either one is more challenging.

Well, we can't wait to see what is the mystery with Neil in the show, and you?

