Exclusive! “He is not the same old timid henpecked mama, he has become much more bold and aggressive”, Mehul Nisar on his return on Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, on Anupama, and more!

Mehul Nisar, has been a beloved actor for decades and has been a part of many iconic shows, and movies, and has done some fabulous work!
MUMBAI : Mehul Nisar, has been a beloved actor for decades and has been a part of many iconic shows, movies and has done some fabulous work, and continues to do so, and build a legacy that proves his acting mettle. 

Mehul Nisar has worked in both television and movies for a long time. With the 1998 tv show Hip-Hop Hurray, he began his career. 

Having had a long-standing relationship with Rajshri Films, Mehul had collaborated with them on projects like Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli and Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam, and Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki.

Seen playing the role of Bhavesh on Anupama and now he has made his return on Palkon Ki Chaaon Mein 2 as Mamaji.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the to talk about, his characters, his return to Palkon ki Chaaon Mein 2, and more!

What was the feeling of being the ultimate supportive sibling for Anupama and being a part of that journey? 

Anupama has completed a milestone of thousand episodes. It feels great to be the supporting sibling of Anupama. Even though  Bhavesh is younger than Anupama, during her tough times he stood rock solid with her like an elder brother. And it is always great to be working with friends and Bhavesh is a pretty loved character. 

You are back on Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2? What has the audience's reaction been like?

The reaction is pretty good. This time when Mama is back on Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2, he is not the same old timid henpecked mama, he has become much more bold and aggressive and protective towards his niece Suman. So we can expect a lot of character development and emotions, a whole whirlwind.

What can we expect from your character and what news twists and turns can we hope for?

Mama realizes that Suman's in-laws are actually the reason behind his sister's death. So so he is on a mission to get justice for his sister. Which is a big twist and will lead to a lot of drama on the show, that we know the audiences love.

We recently saw that there was a reunion party for Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan. How was it like meeting the whole cast again and celebrating?

It was pretty amazing meeting the entire cast and crew of Kaisi hai Yaariyan. We completed 9 years since it first aired. The young blood is always partying till the wee hours of the morning. It was very nostalgic, and so good to catch up with everyone.

Anything that you want to say to the fans?

Thank you for all the love and appreciation you guys have showered upon me throughout my career. Feel blessed to be where I am today.

Mehul is playing the pivotal role of Mr. Upadhyay or Mamaji, on the show Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2 produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms, and airs on Dangal. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

