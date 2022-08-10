Exclusive! Heena Panchal opens up on the rumours of doing Khatron Ke Khiladi and talks about Shiv Thakare’s participation says, “Amount of Hard work he is doing and he is having fun as well, so I am happy that he is shinning by himself”!

MUMBAI:Heena Panchal is popularly known for her roles in Bollywood and Marathi movies. The actress became well-known among the fans after her recent participation in Colors' show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

She is most famous for her item songs "Balam Bambai" and "Bevda Bevda Zalo Mi Tight".In 2019, she participated in Bigg Boss Marathi. Since February 2020, she has been a participant of the dating reality television series Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

And she is also known for her Hindi film projects like, Raag, Bhaai Ki Shaadi and When Obama Loved Osama.

Heena participated in the reality show Bigg Boss which boosted her fame even further and she has a very dedicated and loyal fan base who enjoy her sensational performances.

And she has been very vocal about her opinions about fellow contestants and reality shows and so much more.

TellyChakkar recently caught up with Heena at an event and we just had a lot of questions to ask.

When asked about the rumours of her participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi, and if she planning to become a part of any reality shows , she said, “I don’t know about the rumours, because I did not get any calls, but I wouldn’t mind yaar Khatron Ke Khiladi, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, because dancing is my forte and I want to do something fun, I have never performed in front of Judges before, so I would love to do that, I did do India’s got talent but that was different perspective and this would be different because people will get to see different forms of dancing from me, Salsa, Bachata and you name any form I would love to learn. Bigg Boss I will only do the television version, if I get offered but there is still time, and when I am in that space and ready to do it, because Bigg Boss is not easy”.

Heena also spoke about her dear friend Shiva Thakare and said, “ I am going to get to do Khatron because of him but jokes apart, he has all the blessings, and everything he needs, he already has my heart with him at all times, because we have that connection, and he might win and come but right now everyone can see the amount of Hard work he is doing and he is having fun as well, so I am happy that he is shinning by himself”.

Heena was rumored to be doing Khatron Ke Khiladi but nothing like that has happened yet.

