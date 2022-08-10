Exclusive! Here’s what Imlie actor Jitendra Bohara has to say about his comeback in the popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

When it comes to the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, a lot of things are working in the makers’ favour, be it the storyline, the characters or the kids.
MUMBAI : The Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin has been entertaining the audience for quite some time now. The equations between Sai, Virat and Pakhi are everchanging as now, Sai and Savi have entered the Chavan Niwas.

Also read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Tanmay Rishi Shah shares a nostalgic clip, fans lost in memories of Kaira from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The show has become quite interesting with Sai’s return to the Chavan Niwas. The audience can see how Virat and Sai are getting close once again and Pakhi is turning negative as she doesn’t want Vinayak and Virat to be snatched away.

Now, Tellychakkar is here with the latest update about the show.

Earlier, Jitendra Bohara, who played the character of Sunny, had left the show but had confirmed that if possible, he will return. 

Later, the actor joined the popular show Imlie, where his character is completely opposite from his earlier character of Sunny.

However, now the actor has posted in his Instagram story that he has come back to the show and the audience cannot keep calm.

We also talked to the actor regarding his comeback into the show where he said , “Yes I have come back. I had left 8 years ago, leaving everything behind. I had gone to meet Virat but I didn’t get to meet him. So now, I come to know what has happened during these last 8 years. I think later on, I will be the voice of the audience and try to sort everything out.”

From the time that the actor has announced about his comeback into the show, the fans of the show cannot keep calm and are wishing him well as they really want to see Sunny again.

Also read - Exclusive! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s child actor Tanmay Rishi Shah has the most fun with this actress, deets inside

What are your reactions to Sunny’s comeback into the show? Tell us in the comment section.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

 

