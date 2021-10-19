EXCLUSIVE! Here's a glimpse of Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod shooting in Udaipur for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Sirat and Kartik's Jodi is the most adored onscreen duo at present.

Well, it has been confirmed that the show will undergo a leap, and Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi will be leaving the show. The show will unfold a new story with grown-up Akshara, Kairav, and Aarohi. It was earlier updated that Pranali Rathod has been roped in for the show as Akshara, Harshad Chopda to play Kairav and Karishma Sawant to play Aarohi in the show post the leap.

Now, TellyChakkar exclusively got its hands on the BTS pictures of Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda shooting in Udaipur for introducing the new chapter in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Pranali flaunts the gorgeous green attire and Harshad is seen wearing white. We are all excited to witness the grand leap, and you all?

Currently, the makers have been leading to the end of Kartik and Sirat's love story. Well, fans are sad about their exit and excited to see the new story after the leap.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com.