MUMBAI :Star Plus is known to deliver intriguing and interesting content for its viewers. It would be apt to say that this channel, in particular, is a hub where the audience witnesses all emotions, ranging from love, drama, revenge, and many more through its highly engaging shows.

Keeping up with the spirit, Star Plus has brought the most spiciest show on Indian television ever, titled Chashni, that is opposite to its name and to be filled with a lot of spicy entertainment. A mix of relations to be witnessed by the audience on screen, the show will be based on an unusual and twisted bond between two sisters who turn Saas Bahu, Chandni and Roshni.

Srishti Singh is making her debut with this show, playing the role of Roshni.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress where she revealed some very interesting things about her.

If the world was to end in two days, how would you like to spend your time, with my family?

I'd like to spend time with my loved ones. I'll do what they want me to do. I love my family.

If people were food, what type of people would you stay away from?

Spicy people.

Two things that most people do not know about Srishti?

That I was in cabin group before and that I love dancing.

One thing that you find weird about people, but they think it's normal?

Showing off. I don't understand. I mean, nobody cares.

What's your favorite cuisine?

I love Moglai and Japanese.

