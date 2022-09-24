EXCLUSIVE! Himanshu Rai opens up about playing Keshav Kulkarni's character in Sony TV's show Mere Sai, shares about his journey and how the show has changed his life

Actor Himanshu Rai is seen playing the role of Keshav Kulkarni in the show. As the actor completes his long stint in the show, he reminisces his journey so far. 
 
MUMBAI : Sony TV's show Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi is successfully running on small screens for several years now.

The historical drama series has managed to keep the viewers hooked on the screens with its interesting storyline and also the fine acting of the star cast.

Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi stars Vaibhav Mangle, Tushar Dalvi, Anant Mahadevan, Kishori Godbole, and many more who are seen playing pivotal roles in the show.

Actor Himanshu Rai is seen playing the role of Keshav Kulkarni in the show.

As the actor completes his long stint in the show, TellyChakkar got in touch with Himanshu who spoke about his journey and much more.

How has been your journey in the show?

My journey has been quite amazing so far. Everything has been great. I have got a chance to work with well-known and senior actors. I learnt a lot of things from them. Tushar Dalvi and my on-screen father Vaibhav Mangle both are very well-known and experienced actors. The journey has been very memorable for me. The show has completed 1200 episodes.

How has been your journey when it comes to playing Keshav's character in the show? What all changes have you seen?

I was introduced to the show after the leap. My character Keshav who earlier was seen as negative was transformed into a positive one after the leap. He now believes in Sai. Keshav is an educated man in Shirdi who is a devotee of Sai. He always supports him and his wife is shown negative in the show. There were challenges in how to deal with his wife since she was negative. Keshav handles a lot of things in the village.

The show gives a positive and social message to the fans. What did you learn from this show? How has the show changed your life and career?

Honestly, I was very aggressive by nature before I joined the show. I have seen and learnt a lot of things here. What Sai says Shraddha Aur Saburi, which is grace and patience, is very important. I imbibed this quality from my character and from this show. I had these things inside me and that's why I am still playing Keshav's character.

Well said, Himanshu!

The show is bankrolled by Dashami Creations.

