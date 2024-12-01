Exclusive: Hirva Trivedi and Swastik Tiwari to play the lead artists of the pre-leap story in Star Plus’ upcoming drama Aankh Micholi

MUMBAI: Star Plus has a number of shows in its pipeline.

One show which has been making quite some buzz is Aankh Micholi. The show is produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions and will star Khushi Dubey and Navneet Malik in the leading roles. The show promises to keep audiences hooked on their television screens with this gripping tale.

(Also Read: Exclusive! Vikram Vedha actress Drashti Bhanushali roped in for Star Plus' upcoming show “Aankh Micholi”

Aankh Micholi is the tale of Rukhmini (Khushi Dubey), who is an undercover cop who fights the goons on one side, and on the other, Rukhmini is bound by family to get married and settle down. Rukhmini aspires to be a reputed official. It will be intriguing to witness Rukhmini's journey and how she achieves her goals, or will marriage cut her wings from becoming an IPS officer?

While the undercover cop and mafia drama continues, the show will also highlight the rollercoaster journey of Saas and Bahu and how twisted their relationship is.

While the show is scheduled to go on-air from January 22, we have an interesting piece of information from the show.

Aankh Micholi will introduce the story from the time the characters are children and will take a leap after three to four episodes.

The pre-leap will introduce the lead characters as children and they will be played by Hirva Trivedi and Swastik Tiwari. Hirva has worked in television and Hindi movies in the likes of Bholaa, Shubh Laabh Aapkey Ghar Mein and Dil Jaise Dhadke... Dhadakne Do. As for Swastik, he has been seen in shows such as Atal, Jawan, Khufiya and Ardh. He was also seen in Shubh Laabh Aapkey Ghar Mein, which showcased Hirva as well.

(Also Read: Khushi Dubey, aka Rukmini, from the Star Plus show Aankh Micholi Gives Us An Insight About Her Character! Deets Inside!

Keep reading this space for more information.