Exclusive! Hitesh Dave remembers Vaibhavi Upadhyay, “She knew how to respect people”

MUMBAI :We all got the sad news last night that Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress Vaibhavi Upadhyay is no more and she passed away in a car accident. Her demise has shocked one and all.

TellyChakkar interacted with actor Hitesh Dave about Vaibhavi’s demise, and he told us, “I didn’t believe that this had happened. How is it possible when I saw her post just a day before that she is enjoying it over there? When I came to know, I was in shock. My daughter told me that this has happened with Didi (Vaibhavi). We used to stay in the same locality when she was a kid. Later, I called her brother, Ankit and he told me that it’s true. I had not worked with her in a TV serial, but a long time ago; she did a play with Shekhar Suman. I was a coach in that play, I used to teach everybody.”

When asked about her nature, Dave said, “Superb, you can’t have a girl like her anymore. Full of life, energetic, she respected everyone which we don’t get to see nowadays. She knew how to respect people; she knew how to talk to people. What presence she had! Wherever she went she made her presence felt. She was also a super actress.”

Dave concluded by stating, “Her mother, father and her brother Ankit are coping up with it. We all are coping up. It’s hard for her family to lose such a great girl.”

We pray that Vaibhavi Upadhyay’s soul rests in peace.

