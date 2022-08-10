Exclusive! Hitesh Dave remembers Vaibhavi Upadhyay, “She knew how to respect people”

We all got the sad news last night that Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress Vaibhavi Upadhyay is no more. TellyChakkar interacted with actor Hitesh Dave about Vaibhavi’s demise.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 05/24/2023 - 18:17
She knew how to respect people

MUMBAI :We all got the sad news last night that Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress Vaibhavi Upadhyay is no more and she passed away in a car accident. Her demise has shocked one and all.

TellyChakkar interacted with actor Hitesh Dave about Vaibhavi’s demise, and he told us, “I didn’t believe that this had happened. How is it possible when I saw her post just a day before that she is enjoying it over there? When I came to know, I was in shock. My daughter told me that this has happened with Didi (Vaibhavi). We used to stay in the same locality when she was a kid. Later, I called her brother, Ankit and he told me that it’s true. I had not worked with her in a TV serial, but a long time ago; she did a play with Shekhar Suman. I was a coach in that play, I used to teach everybody.”

Also Read:  Sad Demise! Actress Vaibhavi Upadhyay dies; Deven Bhojani, Rupali Ganguly among others mourn the loss

When asked about her nature, Dave said, “Superb, you can’t have a girl like her anymore. Full of life, energetic, she respected everyone which we don’t get to see nowadays. She knew how to respect people; she knew how to talk to people. What presence she had! Wherever she went she made her presence felt. She was also a super actress.”

Dave concluded by stating, “Her mother, father and her brother Ankit are coping up with it. We all are coping up. It’s hard for her family to lose such a great girl.”

We pray that Vaibhavi Upadhyay’s soul rests in peace.

Also Read:  Exclusive! Late Actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya’s fiance Jay Gandhi survives the deadly accident!

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

Hitesh Dave Vaibhavi Upadhyay Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Adaalat Sanrachna CityLights Chhapaak Please Find Attached TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 05/24/2023 - 18:17

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal: High Drama! Sikandar’s ritual fails, suspects Armaan for it
MUMBAI:Colors TV’s ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ stars Reem Sameer, Gashmeer Mahajani and Karan Kundrra in leading roles and...
Cannes 2023: WOW! Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh and more influencers who have made it to the film festival
MUMBAI:  Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Mrunal Thakur, Manushi Chhillar, Sara Ali Khan, and many more Indian actresses have...
Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Team! Ali wants to join hands with Simsim
MUMBAI:SAB TV is out with an amazing show by Peninsula Pictures, Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul. The show is inspired by the...
Pushpa Impossible: Curious! Pushpa and Rashi’s results come out
MUMBAI:Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
School of Lies trailer! This intense drama promises lot of twist and turns
MUMBAI:Ott perform Hotstar has always been upfront with regards to deliver some content in terms of movies in shows and...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Shocking! Kundlai Bhagya actress Ruhi Chaturvedi becomes the first contestant to get eliminated
MUMBAI:Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Recent Stories
Kusha Kapila
Cannes 2023: WOW! Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh and more influencers who have made it to the film festival
Latest Video
Related Stories
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Shocking! Kundlai Bhagya actress Ruhi Chaturvedi becomes the first contestant to get eliminated
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Shocking! Kundlai Bhagya actress Ruhi Chaturvedi becomes the first contestant to get eliminated
Nakul- Nitesh
Must Read! Nakuul Mehta pens an emotional note about his onscreen father Nitesh Pandey's passing, saying “ I wish I did tell you that I secretly stole so much from you”! Read for the full story!
Vaibhavi
Sad! JD Majethia reveals how the accident transpired and actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya lost her life
Vaibhavi
Must-Read! Gautam Rode, J.D Matheja, Sumeet Raghavan and more reach late Vaibhavi Upadhyaya’s funeral to pay their respects, read on to know more
Dil Diyaan Gallaan
The misunderstandings deepen this week as Tavleen plots to destroy the Brar household in Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan
Rupali Ganguly on and offscreen
Exclusive! Late Nitesh Pandey was a dear friend of Rupali Ganguly on and off screen, supported her every phase of her life, read on to know more