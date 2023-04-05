Exclusive! Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum’s Prerna Wanvari has THIS to say about trolls and haters on social media! Read to find out!

She is currently seen in the Swastik Production’s show ‘Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum playing the role of Swatilekha.
Prerna Wanvari

MUMBAI : Actress  Prerna Wanvari is one of the most successful and loved personalities on television. She has to prove her acting mettle over time with some fantastic performances.

She is best known for her roles in serials like Bandini, Parichay, Adaalat, Code Red, and 24 Season 2. 

ALSO READ: WOW! Did you know that Sony TV’s Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum’s Prerna Wanvari and Gayatri Gauri are actually Real-life mother and daughter? Here’s are the details!

TellyChakkar caught up with Prerna at the Indian Telly Awards 2023, for an exclusive conversation.

When asked about what kind of roles she prefers to do, she said, “As an artist you want to do everything and you like doing everything, currently, the show that I am doing, Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum, I get to do everything in that show because my character is so layered, but I love doing an action”. 

Talking about social media and how she deals with the trolls she said, “ I read the comments sometimes, and sometimes I just let it go, it definitely feels bad if there are negative comments but what can you do it comes with the territory, you do feel bad, but it’s okay because it’s a part of the job”.

Prerna was last seen in Bohot Pyaar karte Hai on Star Bharat. And currently on Sony TV’s Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum . Delving into the lives of two strong-willed women from two diametrically opposing societal settings, each inspirational in their respective worlds, Sony Entertainment Television brings viewers a captivating story with ‘Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum’. 

The show follows the journeys of Damayanti, the principled traditionalist matriarch of the royal Barot family based in Ranak and Surilii, a vibrant and modern-thinking young girl.

ALSO READ: Here’s a glimpse at Sony TV’s new offering with great comebacks of Tina Datta and Jay Bhanushali, reminding you of Sonam Kapoor-Fawad Khan’s Khoobsurat

    


 

