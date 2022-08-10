Here’s a glimpse at Sony TV’s new offering with great comebacks of Tina Datta and Jay Bhanushali, reminding you of Sonam Kapoor-Fawad Khan’s Khoobsurat

MUMBAI:The famous actress Tina Datta who impressed everyone with her stint in Bigg Boss 16, is now all set to make her comeback in the fiction category of shows with Sony TV’s Hum...Rahe Na Rahe Hum which will also star Jay Bhanushali. The actor is going to enter a TV show as the male lead after a decade. On Tuesday, the viewers got a glimpse of the show with its trailer and it gives the feeling of Sonam Kapoor and Fawad Khan’s Khoobsurat.

Siddharth Kumar Tewary, the producer of the show, posted the trailer that begins with Kittu Gidwani, playing a ‘rajmata who talks about how her pride is the priority and that it has to be maintained as the most important thing. Rajmata also introduces her heir, her son, played by Jay bhanushali. Going further in the trailer, we also get to see Tina playing his love interest who brings colours into his life and wonders whether she will be a fit for the royal life with him.

Interestingly, when Jay Bhanushali introduces the love of his life to Rajmata, the latter shuns her away, leaving her son heartbroken. The crux of the story is going to be about how he would manage to strike a balance between his duty and love. The setting and characters drew a close reference to Shashanka Ghosh’s 2014 film.

 

 

After sharing the video on his Instagram profile, Jay wrote, “After a decade I felt like I can’t let go this project from my hand and that’s @sonytvofficial #humrahenarahehum To all my fans and love ones you have always been supportive in whatever I have done professionally need all your support for this one too..”

Talking about Tina Datta, whose last fiction show was 2018’s Daayan, also wrote, “Goosebumps! I don’t know what to say except, let’s do this together because Hum is now a part of my life and is soon about to become a part of your lives too! In a completely new avatar, presenting to you Tina as S__________.”

The show is also stars Abhaas Mehta and Prerna Wanvari. It’s produced by Swastik Productions and written by late actor Irrfan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar. The show will premiere on April 10.

How excited are you for this upcoming show?

