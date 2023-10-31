Exclusive! I am eager to see how Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami take this legacy forward: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Swati Chitnis

MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus is one of the most loved shows on television. The show starred Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod in the leading roles and now, as the duo will mark their exit, Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami will take charge of the show as the leads.

Swati Chitnis plays an important role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and today, in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, she spoke at length about her experience shooting for the show, bond with the actors and her future plans.

She shared, “I have had an amazing bond with the team. I have been shooting with Director’s Kut Productions for eight long years and they are like my second family. My role was an important one and the feeling that I will not be shooting anymore has not sunk in yet. Imagine getting up everyday and going to the set and suddenly, you will not be meeting those faces regularly. It is very natural to miss them. I have only gratitude for DKP and Rajan Shahi.”

Since Swati has seen two generations, that of Naira – Kartik and later Akshara – Abhimanyu together, she elaborated on her bond with them.

Swati mentioned, “I am extremely close to Kartik, Naira and the Goenka family. It is a two way streak; they too have been very helpful and have been there for me. I am in touch with Kartik and Naira till date. We visit Shivangi’s house for Ganesh festivities and I have a long lasting friendship with most members of the cast be it the Goenka family or the Birla. I cannot pick just one person…”

Speaking about her exit from the show and Swati’s future plans, she averred, “The leap is bound to happen as the story can go on only till a certain point of time. That is the natural tone of events and I am eager to see how Samridhii (Shukla) and Shehzada (Dhami) take this legacy forward.

Right now I am taking it easy as I have been occupied from a very long time. However, I am open to being a part of interesting OTT based projects and films.

