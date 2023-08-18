Exclusive! "I am not in touch with Erica Fernandes, but I am happy that she is doing well and I wish her the best" - Parth Samthaan

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan has been in the industry for over a decade now. With a lot of hard work and dedication, he has made a name for himself. He has been a part of shows like Savdhaan India, Bindass, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya.

He rose to fame with his performance as Manik Malhotra in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan.

Parth was last seen playing the role of Anurag Basu in the TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Both his off-screen and on-screen chemistry with Erica was loved by the audience.

He was recently seen in the web series ‘Main Hero Bol Raha Hu’, where he played the character of an underworld don, ‘Nawab’.

Parth has a massive fan following, and his fans bestow him with a lot of love. There are a lot of fan clubs dedicated to him.

The actor is quite active on his social media platforms where he keeps sharing posts and keeps his fans updated about his whereabouts and what he is up to.

He was last seen as Manik in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan Season 4 and these days he is busy shooting for his Bollywood movie Ghudchadhi starring Sanjay Dutt.

Soon, he will be seen in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan Season 5 and the fans are excited to see him back as Manik.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him if he is in touch with Erica Fernandes and what was the reason he was away from television.

From Season 1 to 5 when, you perform intimate scenes, are there any funny moments since you're such good friends?

It's very funny, especially during the beginning season of Season 1 and 2, because we had friends and they used to wonder how it's been shot. There used to be awkwardness but with time, we get mature. We take it as our work seriously and try to build a relationship and a good chemistry. Yes, college and the crushes. These all things were part of college and we have shown it in the show. In season 5, you will get to see that as younger actors are there, where their story of crush and relationships will be shown.

What are you away from television for so long?

I believe in doing less work and have been very selective. This is a conscious decision to be away as I do not want to exposé too much of myself. I want to do a lot of work on different platforms, be it the web or movies and that's why I am staying away from giving a long commitment the television demands.

You are a big foodie and you keep sharing what you have on social media, have you ever thought of starting a vlog or something like that?

Many people have told me that I travel a lot and make my food diaries. Sometimes, I feel I should open an Instagram page but about YouTube, I haven't thought so. I don't know how it functions. I am away from social media at times as I like to detox from it. But I love to travel and love food. I share these pictures so that the audience can know where to go and I can share those places and details with them.

You almost gave Kasautii Zindagi Kay your one and half years of your life and that show has been special. Are you in touch with Ercia and the rest of the cast?

Currently, I am seeing all of them on social media through Instagram, but we aren't in touch as everyone is busy in their own way. I suppose Erica has shifted to Dubai. I am seeing her on social media and I'm happy for her. We are not in touch as of now.

Your Bollywood debut has been in the news and everyone is wanting to see you on Big Screen. What do you have to say about it?

I have two movies coming up in the month of October and November and I am pretty excited as I am happy that it was difficult to break and reach Bollywood. That dream of seeing myself on the big screen would come true.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans are excited to see Parth on the Big screen.

