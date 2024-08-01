Exclusive! I am open to doing television, films and OTT but what is more important is that the character has to be impactful: Mrunal Jain

While he was last seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus, we got candid with Mrunal and in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, he revealed that acting is his first love and also discussed his future projects.
Mrunal

MUMBAI: Mrunal Jain is a known name in the industry. He has been seen in an array of television shows in the likes of Uttaran, Bandini, Dil Hi Toh Hai among many other projects

While he was last seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus, we got candid with Mrunal and in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, he revealed that acting is his first love and also discussed his future projects.

Mrunal said, “Well there are many projects which have come my way but due to prior commitments I haven't been able to take them up. Also, there were projects where I do not want to compromise on things that I am particular about. Acting is my first love and is always going to be irrespective of the medium.

Talking about the OTT space, Mrunal averred, “I have done a webseries which will release in the next two months and I want to do more of such projects which are finite. I love thriller, cop based and real life based stories. In fact, I would also love to play an anti-hero which will give me a variation of shades to explore.”

He further added, “I am open to doing television, films and OTT but what is more important is that the character has to be impactful. I wouldn't mind doing a cameo role if it has substance but I want to refrain from taking up projects for the sake of doing.”

When asked about what kept him busy all this while, Mrunal elaborated, “I have been preparing for the Tennis Premier League which will be on the lines of the Cricket Premier League. I am the co founder and I have been occupied working for this event right from the grass root level.”

Well said Mrunal!

