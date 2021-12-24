EXCLUSIVE! 'I am rooting for AbhiRa' Niharika Chouksey on bagging Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, funny anecdotes and more

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Priyamvada Sahay and Sanjeev Thakur ROPED in for Rajita Sharma's next on Song TV

We got in touch with the really cute Niharika Chouksey, in a candid conversation with Tellychakkar, she shared about her character, favourite Jodi and more in the show.

Tell me about your journey in Yeh Rishta till now?

There are a lot of positive vibes on the set, we have already become a big family. The journey has been great till now. Talking about my character, I was informed that in the beginning, they shall build the chemistry of the three protagonists in the show. Till now Nishtha's character has been quite close to her brothers. Going ahead I am waiting to see what could unfold with her character in the show.

You have 3 brothers in the show, who are you closest to?

Harshad is usually busy, but when we have our time, it is always filled with fun and laughter. All the three brothers are close to me but I would say that Neeraj is the closest to me. I spend most of my time with him.

How are you planning to celebrate Christmas?

I have taken a break for a project, I wouldn't be celebrating Christmas with the team but I will miss them for the festival.

Who are you rooting for Abhi Akshara or Abhi Aarohi?

I am very excited about the marriage track, I am really looking forward to this. I am rooting for Akshara and Abhimanyu. Aarohi and Neil would look great together I feel. We should leave Abhi and Akshu together as AbhiRa.

Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: BIG TWIST! Akshara gets MANIPULATED by Aarohi to break Abhi's heart; Abhimanyu decides to consider Aaru's love

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

