Exclusive! “I am so honored that they chose me and found me capable of pulling off this role of Anuja”, Actor Prachi Kadam talks about being a part of Meet and doing positive roles!

MUMBAI:Prachi Kadam is a popular social media influencer turned actor.

She is an actress, dancer, fashion model, and social media influencer. She started her career through the short video app platform TikTok and gained huge popularity through her work.

After the ban of the app, she started uploading her content on Instagram and youtube and enjoys great popularity.

She has also acted in many popular Hindi, and Marathi TV shows and movies.As an actress, she works under some of the most renowned names and appears in some of the biggest, most-watched television series and movies. She has starred in Fanna- Ishq Mein Marjawan, 'Taraak Mehta Ka Oolta Chasma', 'Fear files' and 'Savdhaan India', and Pyaar tune Kya Kiya.

She started her acting career with the Marathi show Devyani. She was also a big part of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali production, Malaal, and Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey. Currently, she stars in the Zee TV show Meet-Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about debuting as a child artist, her journey, and more.

Starting your journey as a Child Actor yourself, if there’s something that you can say to them. What would it be?

My message to the other child actors would be, that consistency is the key. If you have the will in you then you should never give up. This is not a field where you everything is served on a platter, one has to work really hard for this and you should try to get the best out of it. You have to trust yourself and saty positive. There will be ups and downs in this journey as well, you need to get through it and you should respect your parents, if they support you, they will help you, in the problems for sure.

What are your personal aspiration as an actor, and what are your hopes for your future per se?

I would like to be an actress who inspires other girls and girls should feel empowered by the kind of work I have done or have been able to do, and any girl who dreams of becoming an actress, I want them to have the feeling that they want to become like me, and that’s my biggest dream, to be that example for someone else and once I can do that, I will be a heroine in a real sense. I would like to create my own scale as well.

What are the kinds of roles, that you personally prefer, negative or positive, and is there a role close to your heart?

This show that I am doing currently titled Meet, by Shashi Sumeet Productions, I would like to appreciate it and express my gratitude for them, I am so honored that they chose me and found me capable of pulling off this role of Anuja. This is a great opportunity and I have immense respect for it. And I hope i get further great projects like this, I am so grateful to have found this show and I would always love to do a positive character because it will always portray a positive personality about me to the audience

She is currently seen in the Zee TV show Meet-Badlegi Duniya ki Reet with Ashi Singh in the titular role.

