EXCLUSIVE! 'I began my career by learning dance' Paras Kalnawat is all set to woo his fans with some amazing dance forms in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa

I have kept my doors of learning open for all. So whatever they teach me there, I would love to learn further, even Classical, I haven't perfomed that before so if I get a chance there, I would love to perform. 

 

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Fri, 07/29/2022 - 10:41
EXCLUSIVE! 'I began my career by learning dance' Paras Kalnawat is all set to woo his fans with some amazing dance forms in Jhal

MUMBAI : Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

Also read: AWW-DORABLE! Barkha aka Ashlesha Sawant REVEALS who gives the best HUGS on the sets of Anupamaa
We recently revealed that Paras Kalnawat gets terminated from Anupamaa after the breach of contract, he will be soon joining Jhalak Dikhla Jaa as the contestant after the show. In an exclusive conversation with Paras, he opened up on his preparations and excitement for Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, you wouldn't want to miss his noteworthy responses: 

You were a dance Instructor in Anupamaa, how would that play a role in Jhalak for you? 

I am very very excited for it, for this new journey where I will get a chance to perform in front of audience and judges. I haven't experienced something like this before as this is my first reality show. Even when I came in the industry, the first thing I learnt was Dance from Terence Lewis Academy, then with all my shows and their dance performances, so whatever the choreographers taught me has gotten me better at my skill. And then with Anupamaa I was a dance instructor so it was destined that I would something with Dance and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa came at the right time for me. 

What are you planning to pick after Jhalak? 

I have not planned anything yet. For now, I have to give 100% to Jhalak and after that whichever suitable project comes by, I would pick it. My doors are open for everything, whether it is a reality show, fiction show or web series, I will grab it. 

You will have to perform different dance forms, is there any one that is your favourite? 

 My favourite dance form is Bollywood offcourse, I have learnt basics of all the dance forms be it Jazz, Latin, Contemporary all of them. But there you have to give your best for everything. So I have kept my doors of learning open for all. So whatever they teach me there, I would love to learn further, even Classical, I haven't perfomed that before so if I get a chance there, I would love to perform. 

Also read:  EXCLUSIVE! Anupamaa fame Sudhanshu Pandey on facing online trolls for his character Vanraj: I take everything with a pinch of salt

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

Rajan Shahi Rupali Ganguly Sudhanshu Pandey Madalsa Sharma Alpana Buch Paras Kalnawat Anagha Bhosale Nidhi Shah Ashish Mehrotra Muskan Bamne Anupamaa Gaurav Khanna Aneri Vajani StarPlus TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Fri, 07/29/2022 - 10:41

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! “Of course, I have done projects for money; it’s not easy to sit at home idle and leave the bills unpaid at times we need to feed the stomach and it’s my choice at the end of it” - Erica Fernandes
MUMBAI :One of the most popular actresses in telly land, Erica Fernandes has mesmerised the audience with her acting...
Sexy! Mumbai Diaries 26/11 actress Mrunmayee Deshpande is too hot to handle in these pictures
MUMBAI : Over time we have seen some beautiful characters coming from the side of the actress Mrunmayee Deshpande and...
Sexiness! Shraddha Das' hotness is unmatched, here’s the proof
MUMBAI:Indian film actress Shraddha Das has proved her mettle in the Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada...
Congratulations! Dimpy Ganguly and husband Rohit blessed with a baby boy
MUMBAI: Dimpy Ganguly has embraced motherhood for the third time and it’s a boy for the family. After a girl and a boy...
Oops! Janhvi Kapoor gets massively trolled for her unprofessional behaviour towards a journalist
MUMBAI: Bollywood celebs getting trolled for some or the other reason is nothing new. And this time Good Luck Jerry...
Spy Bahu: Exclusive! Yohan and Mahira get a BIG SHOCK to see this thing of Sejal, know what?
MUMBAI : Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track...
Recent Stories
Oops! Janhvi Kapoor gets massively trolled for her unprofessional behaviour towards a journalist
Oops! Janhvi Kapoor gets massively trolled for her unprofessional behaviour towards a journalist
Latest Video