EXCLUSIVE! 'I began my career by learning dance' Paras Kalnawat is all set to woo his fans with some amazing dance forms in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa

MUMBAI : Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

Also read: AWW-DORABLE! Barkha aka Ashlesha Sawant REVEALS who gives the best HUGS on the sets of Anupamaa

We recently revealed that Paras Kalnawat gets terminated from Anupamaa after the breach of contract, he will be soon joining Jhalak Dikhla Jaa as the contestant after the show. In an exclusive conversation with Paras, he opened up on his preparations and excitement for Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, you wouldn't want to miss his noteworthy responses:

You were a dance Instructor in Anupamaa, how would that play a role in Jhalak for you?

I am very very excited for it, for this new journey where I will get a chance to perform in front of audience and judges. I haven't experienced something like this before as this is my first reality show. Even when I came in the industry, the first thing I learnt was Dance from Terence Lewis Academy, then with all my shows and their dance performances, so whatever the choreographers taught me has gotten me better at my skill. And then with Anupamaa I was a dance instructor so it was destined that I would something with Dance and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa came at the right time for me.

What are you planning to pick after Jhalak?

I have not planned anything yet. For now, I have to give 100% to Jhalak and after that whichever suitable project comes by, I would pick it. My doors are open for everything, whether it is a reality show, fiction show or web series, I will grab it.

You will have to perform different dance forms, is there any one that is your favourite?

My favourite dance form is Bollywood offcourse, I have learnt basics of all the dance forms be it Jazz, Latin, Contemporary all of them. But there you have to give your best for everything. So I have kept my doors of learning open for all. So whatever they teach me there, I would love to learn further, even Classical, I haven't perfomed that before so if I get a chance there, I would love to perform.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Anupamaa fame Sudhanshu Pandey on facing online trolls for his character Vanraj: I take everything with a pinch of salt

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com