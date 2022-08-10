Exclusive! “I believe that it is important to help these kids in the beginning when they need the help, not when a lot of people know them”, casting extraordinaire Garry Gill talks about how he focuses on finding new talent

MUMBAI :To make a project work, everything has to be in sync. While we only get to see the glitz, glamour and stars that shine bright on the screens, there are dozens of hardworking people who work day and night in the shadows to make those stars shine bright.

Among all of these, casting directors and coordinators are essential to developing new talent and identifying the right actor for a part. But, in an industry where fame and roles are so important, newcomers can often get lost or not get the chance they deserve because of not knowing enough about the industry.

The everyday, a new actor arrives in the industry with the hope of making it big, but they can often be met with disappointment. Casting directors have a choice of giving these newcomers a chance. One such person is Garry Gill.

Garry Gill is the founder of the Garry Casting Company. It has been known to launch new faces and give them a chance to fulfill their dreams.

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, he spoke about why he has given a chance to newcomers where most casting coordinators or directors would go for known faces, to which he said, “ There are many reasons why we give a chance to newcomers, first being that newcomers and fresh faces don’t always get the guidance they need or deserve. Plus, there is a different kind of happiness in finding these new faces because it is easier to bet on a fast horse or salute a rising sun and I believe that it is important to help these kids in the beginning when they need the help, not when a lot of people know them. Standing by them feels right and to further see these kids become the stars that people know and love, brings in its own kind of adrenaline. We cast experienced actors as well, but we mostly get the requirement of bringing in fresh faces.”

Talking about his own journey he said, “Even I was a fresher once. When I was new to the field of casting and my Ustaad Ji helped me out, I needed guidance as well and I struggled for 2-4 years until my messiah came in. First, we look at them as actors. We make sure that they are good human beings. If that person is a good actor but not a good human being, we don’t prefer to work with them. We like to work hard for people who are willing to work hard themselves because getting freshers cast is also a big hassle and requires a lot of effort. But, I believe that if today I am helping out somebody, it will only get me my blessings and that does not mean that I am any saint or that money does not matter. But my aim is to get a respectable amount for the actor myself and finding fresh faces has a different kind of thrill and satisfaction”.

Garry Casting Company is also leading the charts and has started its 2023 with a bang. So far, they are responsible for casting Neha Rana in Junooniyatt, and Sonal Khilwani as Bindya leads. In the supporting cast, they have been responsible for casting Azhar Malik Aryan Shah and Drishti Thakur in Faltu, Sanjana Solanki and Dhriti Bhatt in Channa Mereya, Rishab Jaiswal in Anupama, Chaitnya Vyas in Imlie and Mann Sundar, Riya Gupta in Imlie 2.

So many more are under the works. They have truly stepped up as the go-to casting place if newcomers want a chance.

In the last 8 years of its existence, Garry Casting Company has become one of the go-to places for TV actors to start chasing their dreams.

