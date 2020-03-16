EXCLUSIVE! 'I cancelled my past and current projects to stay focused for Jhalak Dikhla Jaa' Nia Sharma gives an EXPLOSIVE response on participating for Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, experimenting dance forms and more

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows. Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judge’s points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs. Dance Deewane replaced the show but now, the channel has decided to get the dance reality show back. The pre-production has begun, and the makers have already started to approach celebrities for the same.

Also read: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 : Exclusive! “My biggest challenge on the show is that I have come here without any experience as compared to others,” says Paras Kalnawat as he opens up on the challenges and journey on Jhalak

Nia Sharma has been in buzz for her music videos, her stunning dance moves and her mesmerizing looks, by participating in the show, she has already raised the bar of dancing, check out what she had to share with Tellychakkar:

Will you be experimenting with dance forms here?

I will have to be experimental with my dance, this isn't that show where doing random steps will get you the trophy. Here, you have to come out of your comfort zone. You have to attempt what you don't know, I am not someone who is professionally trained in dancing, the journey is little more difficult for me. When you sign the show, you know what is coming with it. My agenda has always been to win the show, it is not about fame, I have earned it all. This show has come to me in life where winning is very important to me. I want to emerge out as a winner, there are great competitors but I am ready for it and I hope I go ahead in the show.

How excited are you about this new journey?

I am very happy, I am so emotionally attached to it so much that I have ended up cancelling other things that were in pipeline as I want to stay fully focused. This isn't a show that you can perform with basic practice, hats off to people who do that, this isn't an event, this is fierce competition. It is a real journey and I want to live this journey. I was the first one to get locked for the show and I have done that 20 days learning time when I entered the rehearsal hall. I have had fever, cramps, but we were unstoppable. My choreographer actually amped me up. This is my first show and I am going to cheer myself when I see it onscreen.

What was your friends and family's reaction?

Everybody was pumped, when it was my first day of shoot I received a lot of messages, even the choreographers of the show. I have done dance reels with them, Lipsa taught me pole dancing, Shweta Sharada has made so many reels with me, the showered me so much support and love that you don't want to let them down. I kind of cried on the first day, I have those anxiety moments and I cry a lot but then when the day was done, I was dancing in joy.

Well, there is no doubt that the audience is excited to watch the upcoming season and it's returning after a long break. The show will be hosted by Maniesh Paul, and Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi and Madhuri Dixit will be the judges.

Also read: AWW! Paras Kalnawat REUNITES with his Anupamaa co-star after a long time and we can't contain our excitement

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar