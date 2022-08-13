Exclusive! "I choose clothes, colours, as per climate and weather", says Ayushi Khurana aka Ajooni while revealing her fashion mantras, check out

In an exclusive interview with us, Ayushi Khurana aka Ajooni revealed the fashion regime she follows to look sexy.

MUMBAI: Star Bharat’s Ajooni revolves around Hoshiarpur, Punjab. Shoaib Ibrahim and Ayushi Khurana’s Ajooni is the story of a girl who is very simple and belongs to a middle-class family, who enjoys the smallest of joys in her heart whereas Shoaib Ibrahim aka Rajveer is a smart Punjabi guy who is the stubborn son of his father and does not listen to anyone in front of him.

What are the fashion mantras you follow?

As such, I do not follow any such but I opt only for those clothes which make me feel comfortable. I feel that you are not comfortable you cannot run the whole day and also even though if I want to look sexy, I will wear that only clothes which will make me feel comfy. I always chose to keep floral outfits, no dull colours – Black is my favourite colour, and I choose clothes, colours, as per climate and weather.

What are the five fashion 'must-haves' you have in your wardrobe?

Crop tops, dresses, skirts, mini skits, jackets and boots-shoes, and types of denim are the must-haves in my wardrobe.

What kind of brands and shopping preferences do you follow?

I used to shop from Forever 21 but now I shop from Urbanic, Zara, H & M, W and Soch for shopping from malls, online, but earlier from Chandni Chowk and Sarojini Nagar.  

Good luck, Ayushi!

