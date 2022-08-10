Exclusive! “I cried a lot before taking the decision of quitting Kundali Bhagya; when I began to audition for television, I always knew that I would be a vamp in an Ekta Kapoor serial - Ruhi Chaturvedi

MUMBAI : Kundali Bhagya is one of the most successful shows on television and it's among the top 10 shows.The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.

Ruhi Chaturvedi is a well-known personality on television and she essays the role of Sherlyn.

The actress has been associated with the serial for five and a half years and has built a good fan following.

The actress has finally taken a decision to quit the show.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her how difficult was the decision to quit the show and how was the experience had been working with Balaji Telefilms.

You have been associated with Kundali Bhagya for 5.5 years, how tough has the decision been to quit the show?

As they say, every first is very special and for me, Kundali Bhagya is my debut show. So, it was very difficult for me to take the decision. I cried a couple of times at home. My husband Shiv had to calm me down and make me understand that everything that starts has to get over someday. But it took me time to adjust, as for 5.5 years, I used to go on the set to shoot every day and come home, only to sleep.

It was difficult in the beginning to accept this fact, but now, things have settled down.

How has the experience been with the star cast and the rest of the crew members? What are you going to miss the most?

It has been such a learning experience. The first time I entered the set, I didn’t know how to say a single line without fumbling, because I was nervous. My hindi wasn’t that great, and I was going to face the camera for the first time. Today, if someone gives me 4- 5 pages of monologue, I can do it as my co–actors are so supportive and helpful.

Everyone on the show picked me up, guided me and I feel blessed. For my first show to do so well and be at number one was overwhelming. I had become a household name. People know me as Sherlyn and not as Ruhi. Would miss each and everyone on the show.

How has the experience been working with Balaji Telefilms as a production house?

If you work with Balaji Telefilms, you automatically become a star. No matter what you do, people will recognize it. I manifested it when I began to audition for television way back in 2017. I used to keep crossing Balaji, and think as to when will I audition for a Balaji show. There is no way you can grab a project, except to audition for it.

I always knew that I will be a vamp in an Ekta Kapoor’s show. The manifestation became true and I am going to be thankful to Balaji for helping me reach where I am today.

Well, there is no doubt Ruhi has become a household name and fans would miss watching her as Sherlyn.

