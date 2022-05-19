Exclusive! I do not get the time to indulge in street shopping: Naagin 6’s Maheck Chahal

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Maheck Chahal aka Mahek of Naagin spilled the beans on her fashion mantra.
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Thu, 05/19/2022 - 19:46
MUMBAI: Naagin 6 is a major hit amongst viewers, and the performance of all of the actors is appreciated. The show has also been doing well on the TRP charts. It airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM.

Also read: Naagin 6: Awww! Pratha and Rishabh enjoy cute romantic moments, BTS goes viral!

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Maheck Chahal aka Mahek of Naagin spilled the beans on her fashion mantra.

Your fashion must-haves?

Well, my fashion must-haves are blue jeans, a white shirt, a little black dress, a nice long kurta in which I feel comfortable, a pair of nice chappals, and a pair of black denims.

Where do you prefer to shop?

Well, I am a mix of all. I will buy what I like, but there is no such particular place from where I shop. But honestly speaking, I do not get the time to indulge in street shopping.

Also read: I have long working hours on the set, so I have very little time to work out: Naagin 6’s Maheck Chahal

Are you a brand-conscious person?

Not really. I should look good in whatever I wear and make a style statement.

Good luck, Maheck!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Naagin 6 Maheck Chahal Mahekk Chahal Tejasswi Prakash Simba Nagpal Colors tv Voot Ekta Kapoor Sudha Chandran Zeeshan Khan TellyChakkar
