Exclusive! I do not watch myself on TV; my wife is my biggest critic: Sudhanshu Pandey

Sudhanshu is a big name in the world of television, and currently, he is ruling the television screen with his performance as Vanraj. TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him about his critic and more.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 06/04/2022 - 02:01
MUMBAI: Sudhanshu Pandey is a well-known actor in the entertainment industry and has done a lot of work in the world of television and Bollywood. 

He was also a part of India's first boy band, A Band of Boys and then made his debut in Bollywood with the movie Khiladi 420 alongside Akshay Kumar. He has done over thirty-five movies and a few television serials. 

These days, he is ruling the television screens as Vanraj in Anupama, which is the most loved and watched serial.  The audience loves his performance. 

The actor is quite active on social media and keeps posting about what he is up to. 

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him about who his critic is and how his family reacted to his role. 

What was your family's reaction to the character? 

My wife watches the show and and tells me where I am right and wrong. My kids don’t watch it as they are into Hollywood. I don’t see the show because I don’t get the time, and even if I do, I don’t watch myself on television. 

My family, my parents, my in-laws, and all my relatives all over love the show and my performance. They are happy with the success and the love the show has received. 

Who is your biggest critic? 

My wife tells me everything truthfully. Sometimes, I debate with her that she could be wrong, but I know she is right. 

