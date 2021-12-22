Exclusive: I don’t like to talk about my personal life, says Kashibai Bajirao Ballal actress Vidisha Srivastava

MUMBAI : Actress Vidisha Srivastava, who played Roshni in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Devi Parvati in Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram, is currently impressing masses with character of Shivubai, step mother of Kashibai in Zee TV’s historical show Kashibai Bajirao Ballal.

The actress is quite stylish and fit. Vidisha is one of those lucky girls who doesn’t gain weight even after relishing junk food. She shared, “Yes, I count myself lucky that I don’t gain weight in spite of eating junk food as I am blessed with a great metabolism. In fact, if I don’t exercise, I lose weight. For years now I have constantly been weighing 52 kgs. Even If I gain it will be a maximum one to two kilos. I am a big time foodie and I am happy that I don’t have to think much about gaining weight.”

Vidisha is a happily married woman however she doesn’t really like talking about her personal life. She said, ‘I like to keep my professional and personal life separate. I am a happily married woman and it’s been four years of marriage now. My husband is not from the entertainment industry but very supportive as a husband.”

We asked Vidisha her aspirations as an actor, she replied, “Well, I am workaholic and I like to play my part with utmost loyalty and dedication. I don’t really plan and like to go with the flow. I just want good roles to come my way.”

Keep up the good work Vidisha!