Ulka Gupta is one of the most loved and talented actresses in the television industry. The diva is all set to be part of the upcoming show Banni Chow Home Delivery. Today, we indulged in a quick rapid fire section with her to know her personal take on a few fun things.
EXCLUSIVE! I don't mind DATING a fan if I find the right qualities in him: Banni Chow Home Delivery actress Ulka Gupta

MUMBAI: Ulka Gupta is one of the most loved and talented actresses in the television industry. The diva is all set to be part of the upcoming show Banni Chow Home Delivery. The viewers have just seen the promo, but her performance and chemistry with Pravisht Mishra are already creating a buzz among viewers.

She has impressed fans with her impeccable acting skills, in shows like Saat Phere, Khelti Hai Zindagi, Aankh Micholi, and others in the past. Today, we indulged in a quick rapid fire section with her to know her personal take on a few fun things.

Take a look:

What do you do in your spare time?

I workout, I go for running and I dance!

Would you ever date your fan?

Why not! If somebody I do meet who is a fan or an admirer then definitely if I find the right qualities I have been looking for in a guy.

What is your biggest pet peeve?

My biggest pet peeve would be a little bit of procrastination.

If given a chance, what would you change your name into?

I would not like to change my name! But if I had to, I remember that my father had a second option of my name called Reyhna, so I would go by that name.

How would someone get your special attention if they had to?

I have never thought about these things but I am proactive and I like somebody who is like that, who has a dynamic energy and is humourous!

Latest Video