EXCLUSIVE: Ulka Gupta REVEALS the one thing that ANNOYS her most about her Banni Chow Home Delivery co-actor Pravisht Mishra!

MUMBAI: Ulka Gupta is making a comeback to television after quite some time.

She will now be seen in Banni Chow Home Delivery on Star Plus opposite Pravisht Mishra, who was earlier seen in Barrister Babu. In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, she spoke about her bond with him and the one thing she likes about him the most and the other which annoys her.

Ulka shared, “I really appreciate the choice of roles that he has made because primarily I don’t know of many actors who want to experiment and he has done that. If you look back at the kind of work he has done, it is amazing. I did watch a couple of episodes of Barrister Babu, he was a different personality there and now what he is doing is something very unique. So it is good to break those barriers and limitations, so I really appreciate him. Apart from that too, I feel he is a very talented actor. We keep developing a lot in terms of our on-screen presence.

What annoys me about Pravisht is that I am a very pro-active person so I am the one who has to bring something out of him because he is very shy. Everybody keeps asking me why Pravisht is not talking and I tell them that I am not his mother, I have no idea. He is a little introvert. I try to build chemistry and he doesn’t talk much so I asked the makers, Shashi Sumeet Productions since they also produced Barrister Babu about him and they explained me that he needs to be pushed a little to get his attention. I later asked him if this was true and he kind of agreed. But yes, I must sya that when he opens up he is contrastingly different.”

Interesting, isn’t it?