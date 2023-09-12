Exclusive! I enjoy playing negative roles as it gives more scope as an actor: Jyoti Gauba

Jyoti is looking at doing more of webseries and some good films now as her stint ended in Katha Ankahee…
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Sat, 12/09/2023 - 12:41
Jyoti Gauba

MUMBAI: Jyoti Gauba needs no introduction.

The actress is one of the most popular celebrities in Telly town and has been a part of quite some films and television shows as well. She has played positive and strong characters which are most loved by television lovers. (Also Read: Exclusive! Negative characters give me a range of expressions I get to emote and I enjoy that: Jyoti Gauba on experience shooting for Imlie)

Jyoti was recently seen in Sony TV’s Katha Ankahee starring Aditi Dev Sharma and Adnan Khan in pivotal roles.

As a part of Imlie, Jyoti played a strong negative character which was something that she has seldom done.  TellyChakkar got in touch with Jyoti to know more about her choice of roles and her future projects and in an exclusive conversation, she mentioned, “It was a good association with Imlie. I have had a long association with the show and I feel that the third season is also pretty good where they showcase more of the village drama. 

I played a negative role and I have enjoyed that space as it gives more scope as an actor in terms of acting, showcasing emotions, expressions and it also adds more layers to the character.”

Jyoti also spoke about Katha Ankahee going off-air.

She expressed, “Katha Ankahee was supposed to be a finite show and it got an extension. But for how long could Katha and Viaan be kept away.  However, I think when they introduced another hero the audience got a little disconnected and ratings started to fall.” (Also Read: Exclusive! Imlie and Katha Ankahee fame Jyoti Gauba gets candid as she talks about her experience working on two shows and more, check out)

When asked about her future projects, Jyoti shared, “I have been working on television shows for three years constantly and I have not been able to take up any other project. I am looking at doing webseries and some good films now.”

