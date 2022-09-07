EXCLUSIVE! 'I feel the character could have extended in Spy Bahu' Waseem Mushtaq on exiting from the show, his take on Abhishek and Drishti's ending and more

Mumbai: Colors' famous drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of the show. The show stars Sana and Sehban in the lead roles and fans love this amazing Jodi.

The show is about to showcase some major drama in the upcoming track in the show. As we all know that Sejal kills Farid, and fans are all sad to see that their favourite character from the show bids adieu, we rang Waseem Mushtaq to know his take on exiting from the show, here's what he had to share:

What is your take on your exit from the show?

It has been four months since I was playing this out-and-out negative character. It had to come to a logical end as it couldn't go on forever. It isn't that I wasn't expecting it but I feel as if it is a TV show, it could have gotten continued but it is a creative call at the end of the day. They could have continued but even I wouldn't want to stretch the character losing its plot.

As a viewer Drishti didn't get the closure she deserved, What do you think?

I really feel sad for Drishti, as she is losing the love of her life and she has no idea about his reality, everything was going good for her. I feel sorry for Aditi also as a co-actor as we hardly shot for a month together. She is such a good actor and I am surely going to miss that.

Who are you going to miss the most?

I was just telling all of them on my last day, I have done so many shows in the past years but this was the one show that I was actually feeling very bad it felt the same as how I felt at Karol Bagh, I was good friends with everyone be it Sana, Sehban, Nikunj, Sayli, Aditi everyone. From day 1, all of them were very sweet to me and I actually feel sad because of not being around them, I wish the role was extended, I am really missing them all.

