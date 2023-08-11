Exclusive! I fell in love with Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si right from the time I heard the script: Mohit Malik

MUMBAI : Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is one of the most loved shows on television.

Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe play the leading roles on the show. The drama is on its peak and so TellyChakkar got in touch with Mohit to know more about his take on the current drama and his response on the audience reception to the show.

Mohit shared, “I think Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is one of the best shows on television. The track has finally reached a point where the love story kick-starts and I am excited about that. There have been issues with the two character’s personal lives where they have got divorced and now a new chapter is all set to begin. I think all the scenes are shot beautifully and the story is narrated extremely well.”

Speaking about the audience response, Mohit stated, “The audience response is great and I get to know once I come out of the set. I had experience this same during Kulfi Kumarr Bajewala too. The show is placed at 9:00 pm and the World Cup is on, yet we have managed to do well. It is a challenging timeslot. I think Baatein Kuch Ankahee has got a great finish. When I heard the script for the first time, I fell in love with the show. I am proud to be a part of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si.

Rajan Shahi is an amazing producer and he literally breathes the show. I get messages from him with inputs and I feel that the show has all the necessary ingredients to become a top show.”

