Exclusive! “I had many reasons to say “Yes” to the show, but the one reason to decline it was for my daughter Tara; I cried like a baby when I had to leave her and come on shoot on the first day” – Jay Bhanushali

Sony Tv launched a new show "Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum" starring Tina Dutta and Jay Bhanushali in the lead roles.

The show is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary under the banner of Swastik Productions.

Jay Bhanushali has returned to acting after a long time and fans are excited to watch him on screen.

He would be essaying the role of Shivendra and the show premiered yesterday. Audience have given it a thumbs up and bestowed a lot of love and support on Jay.

Tellychakkar got in touch with Jay and asked him if he misses his daughter Tara since the set is too far. He also revealed whether he prefer to act or anchor.

What do you have to say about your character in the serial?

I am just going subtle. I am playing underplay and the audience are loving it. Even in the promo, I am under playing it as in real life, I am not that person. While anchoring, I am shouting, having fun and doing all crazy things. But when it’s about my character, I have to be very subtle. I wanted the audience to see a different side of the character and not Jay Bhanushali.

How do you manage shooting, since the set is so far, do you miss your daughter Tara?

I had all the reasons to say “Yes” to the show. The only reason to decline it was Tara, because when I said “Yes”, I was still in double thoughts. But then, when I looked at my daughter, I decided. Like always, there is only one person for whom I can cry, and that is my angel daughter.

Even when I had to come for shoot on the first day, I cried like a baby by her side when she was sleeping. This side only comes out in front of her and she loves and respects me equally. I do everything for my kids. I took up this show as the story and concept was too good.

What do you prefer, anchoring or acting?

To be honest, I like to do both as people liked me as an anchor and an actor. So, continue to love me the way you have loved me for my anchoring. In my first show, everyone showered me with lots of love. My films also were loved equally.



Now, I wish you’ll shower the same love to the show as well. You will have many reasons to watch the show, so I request the fans to give one week to this serial. They would know how good the show is by then.

Well, there is no doubt that Jay Bhanushali is a good actor and fans missed him a lot. They are happy to watch him on screen again.

