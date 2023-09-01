Exclusive! “I have shot for a feature film”, Yug of Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Sey aka Anuj Khurana talks about OTT roles and future projects!

MUMBAI : Anuj Khurana is a popular actor and he is best known for his performance in TV shows like Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, Tujhse Hai Raabta, and Kehta Hai Dil Jee Le Zara. He made his debut in 2013 with Savdhaan India.

Currently, he is seen in the show Naagin 6. Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin has gone on to become one of the most iconic shows and one that leads the way for a lot of fantasy supernatural shows. Nobody can forget the first season and how it laid the foundation for the show to have 6 successful seasons. Fans have showered a lot of love on the show and, as we reported earlier, the show has taken a leap.

ALSO READ: Audience Perspective: Why did Naagin 6 start on a great level but declined to mediocrity

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about his future plans, his favorite roles of the past, and what kind of roles he would like to do in the future.

What new twists and turns can fans expect from your character and the show?

Well, things are changing dramatically in the show, a lot of twists and turns are there in the kitty. My own character is taking a 360 degree flip for the audience, and rest of the things are going to unfold in the coming episodes.

Would you want to explore the OTT space more and if you do, will TV shows take a back seat?

Well, as an actor I just want to keep working and picking the right projects. OTT space gives you a lot of liberty and you get to work on yourself before you go on the floor to shoot. I would certainly want to explore more of it, but juggling between projects is an adventure in itself and I am sure every actor wants to work in the OTT space, but if right opportunity knocks, I am always open to work in Tv Shows, there is no question of taking a back seat from any of the medium.

Fans really love seeing you onscreen, any new projects that we can expect?

As mentioned, I have wrapped up an interesting project for a reputed OTT platform, which is going to be released soon. I have shot for a feature film too and the post-production work is in progress. So, yeah there are couple of projects which are soon going to be released.

Fans are really excited to see Anuj in more great roles and projects.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! The comic timings and delivering dialogues of Yug gave me the confidence that I can pull of such shades too : Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey actor Anuj Khurana