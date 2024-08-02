Exclusive! I have waited to play the role of Krishna ever since I began my career: Het Makwana on Tulsidham Ke Laddu Gopal

Tulsidham Ke Laddu Gopal is a show which recently went on-air produced by CLS Entertainment Private Limited on Shemaroo TV. Het Makwana plays an integral role in the show in the titular role. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, he shared his experience shooting for the show.
Het Makwana

MUMBAI: Tulsidham Ke Laddu Gopal is a show which recently went on-air produced by CLS Entertainment Private Limited on Shemaroo TV. The show went on-air last year in August 2023.

Het Makwana plays an integral role in the show in the titular role. (Also Read: Exclusive! Het Makwana roped in for Dangal TV’s new show titled “Jyoti”)

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, he shared his experience shooting for the show.

He expressed, “I am overwhelmed with the kind of response I am receiving from the audience. The role offered to me is challenging as I have to switch between playing Kanha at times and sometimes Laddu Gopal.

This role is extremely close to my heart as I have waited to play this role ever since I began my career. Infact, whenever I go to school fellow students tell me of how they enjoy watching the show. When I go to school, they even ask me when I am going to resume shooting and all what is going to happen next on the show."

Speaking about his bond with his co-actors, Het shared, “I am very close to Akshata Mudgal and she often helps me and even gives me tips whenever I feel there is a challenge in enacting a particular sequence.”

When asked about how he balances studies with shoots, Het mentioned, "I have a lot of cooperation from the production house and my school. I study from the set itself and I get quite some time such that I can finish my studies on time."

Well said Het! (Also Read: Little Star Shines Bright: Het Makwana Cast as TV's Adorable Laddoo Gopal in Shemaroo TV's Anticipated Show*)

