Exclusive! “I have worked with Hiten Bhai for a brief stint and it’s always good to work with an experienced lot”, Anuj Khurana of Pashmina Dhaage Mohabbat Ke talks about working with an ensemble cast, his character, and more

Gauri and Hiten are all set to feature together in the SAB TV show titled Pashmeena. The show is currently being shot in Mumbai but will soon shift their location to Kashmir.
ANUJ KHURANA

MUMBAI :  SAB TV has been home to some of the most popular comedy shows and sitcoms and has been churning out serious dramas as well. A romantic drama television series in the Hindi language called Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke debuted on Sony SAB on October 25. Starring Nishant Singh Malkani, Isha Sharma, Hiten Tejwani, and Gauri Pradhan Tejwani, it is produced by Siddharth P. Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra under Alchemy Films Private Limited.

Anuj Khurana who is no stranger to great performances and great projects plays a pivotal role in the show, the actor has previously been a part of shows like Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, Tujhse Hai Raabta and Kehta Hai Dil Jee Le Zara. He made his debut in 2013 with Savdhaan India. He was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6. He has recently been a part of Zee 5’s web series Parth aur Jugnu.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about his new show, his role, and what’s next for him.

What is the experience like working in a show that has an ensemble? 

Overall, it’s a good experience. I have worked with Hiten Bhai for a brief stint and it’s always good to work with an experienced lot, as you get to learn from their experiences.

What can we expect from your character in the show moving forward?

Troublemaker is the word. Rest, as story unfolds we all will get to know.

What is your acting process like, was this character easy to get into?

Not really, as this was something I had not done before. I have mostly done characters that are very obedient, and family-oriented. I am just finding ways that this character can be more mean in every scene.

Pashmina airs on Sony SAB and tells a beautiful and compelling story of love, friendships, and relationships.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more exclusive updates!

About Author

