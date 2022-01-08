EXCLUSIVE! 'I just had Lakshmi in my mind' Aishwarya Khare gets CANDID on her Raudra Roop and the revelation scene in Bhagyalakshmi

MUMBAI: Bhagyalakshmi’ on Zee TV is a story about Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when her family gets her married to a rich businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she is feeling betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage.

Bhagyalakshmi on Zee TV is one of the most loved shows on the channel and the show features Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead roles. But they are also joined by a stellar cast featuring Veterans and Acclaimed actors like Uday Tikekar, Sooraj Thapar, and Smita Bansal.

The recent shocking revelation in the show has left the fans stunned, we got in touch with Lakshmi aka Aishwarya Khare to know about her preparation and reaction to the scenes, check out what she had to share:

After the new promo was released, fan reactions to the promo are really great and they are loving your performance. What is your feeling when you see such a sort of reaction from the audience?

I feel so blessed. I never imagined this kind of reaction. I was sure that the show is gonna be really good but the kind of appreciation I am getting for my performance is surreal. All the credit goes to my team though. They are my greatest supporters.

The new-look after Lakshmi experiences this kind of Betrayal is almost like a ‘Raudra Roopa’ of her. How difficult was it to tap into that broken but full of angst sentiment?

It was so challenging but I was dying to do something like this for so long now that I gave my best. I just told myself that this is my shot. Wouldn't have done it without my director Muzammil Desai, he is just one of the best out there.

He taps into the emotions of every character for you and tells you the graph of how one should go about it. It makes such difficult scenes easier. He is definitely gifted.

Did you do have any reference points for how to do this scene or any specific actor that you kept in mind?

No, I just had Lakshmi in my mind. I have lived her journey and am so connected to her that I even start crying during reading the scenes. So it was just Lakshmi's journey and the love and betrayal that she was going through. I try and break the wall between Aishwarya and Lakshmi during such scenes and just feel.

What turn do you hope Lakshmi’s life will take after this very pivotal point?

It's going to be very interesting to see how Lakshmi finds her own way and live her life for her sisters and herself for the first time. So it's going to be refreshing I feel to watch a Lakshmi who doesn't take anyone's nonsense but also hasn't lost herself and still believes in helping people.

