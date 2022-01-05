WOW! Bhagyalakshmi’s Smita Bansal and Uday Tikekar’s ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai ‘ connection! Check it Out!

MUMBAI: ‘Bhagyalakshmi’ on Zee TV is a story about Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when her family gets her married to a rich businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she is feeling betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage.

Bhagya Lakshmi on Zee TV is one of the most loved shows on the channel and the show features Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead roles. But they are also joined by a stellar cast featuring Veterans and Acclaimed actors like Uday Tikekar, Sooraj Thapar, and Smita Bansal.

The Cast projects great Chemistry but the most filmy-like bonding is of Smita Bansal and Uday Tikekar Aka Neelam Oberoi and Virendra Oberoi. The On-screen couple shares a great bond Off screen as well and are Always seen teasing each other and poking fun at each other. So much so that they are called the Rahul and Anjali of Bhagyalakshmi.

Their bond is like that of Rahul-Anjali because there is a lot of love but they are always pulling each other's leg on the show as well and the term ‘but he is your best friend yaar’ comes to your mind when they post these adorable but hilarious pictures on their social media.

Their Bond is enjoyed a lot by audiences in the show as well.

Their Bond is enjoyed a lot by audiences in the show as well.

Meanwhile, on the Show, It was earlier seen that Lakshmi learns the fact that Rishi is married to Malishka and his affair gets exposed to Laxmi. Lakshmi cannot take this truth as she loves Rishi a lot more than her own life .

Lakshmi thought she was in a nightmare that she was going to lose Rishi while this happened in real life.

Poor Lakshmi refuses to look at Rishi and forgive him for his mistake.

Lakshmi has an Oracle where there is no forgiveness for this mistake done by Rishi.

Malishka is happy that Rishi can be with her while Rishi feels guilty of losing Lakshmi from his life.

Rishi wanted to live his life with both Lakshmi and Malishka.

