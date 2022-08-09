Exclusive! “I love Pav Bhaji as that’s the yummiest dish my mom’s cooks" - Aakriti Agrawal opens up on her food preferences

Aakriti Agrawal is a known actress of television and she is best known for her roles in Choti Sardarni, Batti Gul etc. Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about her food preferences, which was her favourite cuisine and food joint and much more.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 09/08/2022 - 02:00
Exclusive! “I love Pav Bhaji as that’s the yummiest dish my mom’s cooks" - Aakriti Agrawal opens up on her food preferences

MUMBAI: Aakriti Agrawal appeared as a lead actress in several Hindi films, TV serials, and Punjabi music videos, and her songs were well-liked by millions of people.

She is known for her great performance in Choti Sardarni apart from that, she has also done some well-known movies like, Going Viral Pvt. Ltd. (2017) and Batti Gul (2021).

She also gained a lot of acclaim and love and for her most well-known songs like, 'Tata Kardene', 'Rote Rote Hes Dunga, 'Chale Aatein', 'Galat Fehmi', which have crossed millions of views all over.

( ALSO READ – Interesting! Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya shares a glimpse from her dance rehearsal and the reason will surely draw your attention )

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about her food preferences to which is her favourite cuisine and food joint and much more.

Which is your favourite cuisine?

My favourite cuisine is Chinese and I especially love fried rice and that’s my all-time favourite.

A dish that you don’t like to eat?

I love to eat everything. There is nothing that I do not like.

Which is your favourite food joint?

I love the restaurant in Delhi, 'Readdy' as we get the taste of homemade food and the desserts are yummy.

Which is your favourite Street food?

Manchurian, Bhel and Pani Puri! I love all three dishes.

What do you prefer, Samosa or Vada Pav?

I love Samosa with a hot cup of tea.

Are you allergic to any food?

Yes, I cannot stand Karela, as it’s too bitter for me to have.

Which is the one dish that your mother cooks that you relish the most?

I love Pav Bhaaji as it is the yummiest dish that she prepares.

Well, seems like Aakriti Agrawal has a good choice in her food preferences and is a complete foodie who enjoys a variety of delicacies from Desi chaats to Indo-Chinese dishes.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 : Wow! Amruta Khanvilkar shares a BTS video from the sets of the show; she displays the hard work that went behind her performance  )

Aakriti Agrawal Choti Sardani Batti Gul TellyChakkar Manchurian bhel Pani Puri Pav Bhaji TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 09/08/2022 - 02:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wow! Meet the real family of Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet's Ashi Singh aka Meet Hooda
MUMBAI: These days actress Ashi Singh is catering a lot of audience attention with her stint in Zee Tv's Meet Badlegi...
EXCLUSIVE! Vihan Verma on how his life changed post Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: The show has added a lot of credibility to my career
MUMBAI : Actor Vihan Verma is currently seen in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.  He is seen portraying the...
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs: Must Read! Anu Malik talks about his experience judging the show for the first time, his bond with the judges on the show and more
MUMBAI: Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is one of the most oldest and popular singing reality shows on the small screen.The talent on...
Exclusive! “I love Pav Bhaji as that’s the yummiest dish my mom’s cooks" - Aakriti Agrawal opens up on her food preferences
MUMBAI: Aakriti Agrawal appeared as a lead actress in several Hindi films, TV serials, and Punjabi music videos, and...
AWW! HERE’S why Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey are the best couple
MUMBAI: The beautiful couple of Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey have always been people's favourite. The couple have set...
Kya Baat Hai! Ranbir Kapoor breaks his silence on the #BoyCott culture: says, “It’s simple, if a movie doesn’t work, it’s because of the content and no other reason and my movie Shamshera is an example of it”
MUMBAI: Brahmāstra is one of the most anticipated movies of the year 2022. The movie was conceptualized 10 years back,...
Recent Stories
RANBIR
Kya Baat Hai! Ranbir Kapoor breaks his silence on the #BoyCott culture: says, “It’s simple, if a movie doesn’t work, it’s because of the content and no other reason and my movie Shamshera is an example of it”
Latest Video