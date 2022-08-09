Exclusive! “I love Pav Bhaji as that’s the yummiest dish my mom’s cooks" - Aakriti Agrawal opens up on her food preferences

MUMBAI: Aakriti Agrawal appeared as a lead actress in several Hindi films, TV serials, and Punjabi music videos, and her songs were well-liked by millions of people.

She is known for her great performance in Choti Sardarni apart from that, she has also done some well-known movies like, Going Viral Pvt. Ltd. (2017) and Batti Gul (2021).

She also gained a lot of acclaim and love and for her most well-known songs like, 'Tata Kardene', 'Rote Rote Hes Dunga, 'Chale Aatein', 'Galat Fehmi', which have crossed millions of views all over.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about her food preferences to which is her favourite cuisine and food joint and much more.

Which is your favourite cuisine?

My favourite cuisine is Chinese and I especially love fried rice and that’s my all-time favourite.

A dish that you don’t like to eat?

I love to eat everything. There is nothing that I do not like.

Which is your favourite food joint?

I love the restaurant in Delhi, 'Readdy' as we get the taste of homemade food and the desserts are yummy.

Which is your favourite Street food?

Manchurian, Bhel and Pani Puri! I love all three dishes.

What do you prefer, Samosa or Vada Pav?

I love Samosa with a hot cup of tea.

Are you allergic to any food?

Yes, I cannot stand Karela, as it’s too bitter for me to have.

Which is the one dish that your mother cooks that you relish the most?

I love Pav Bhaaji as it is the yummiest dish that she prepares.

Well, seems like Aakriti Agrawal has a good choice in her food preferences and is a complete foodie who enjoys a variety of delicacies from Desi chaats to Indo-Chinese dishes.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

