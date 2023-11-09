Exclusive! “I might audition for the role of Trisha whenever they plan to introduce her character and will meet Rajveer Singh soon" - Celesti Bairagey

MUMBAI: Celesti Bairagey is a very famous influencer on social media and she has a massive fan following.

She is known as the look alike of Hindi film industry’s number actress Alia Bhatt and she rose to fame with her performance in the serial Udti Ka Naam Rajjo.

Post the show going off air she hasn’t done many projects and the fans miss watching her on screen.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her to describe her journey from being an influencer to a lead on a daily soap and what she thinks about her co – actor’s show Neerja.

Describe your journey from being an influencer to being a lead on a daily soap?

My journey is like a dream, I began my career by doing music videos which is very different from acting. I had done a few drama shows in school but it was very different from daily soap. TV prepares and trains you to be a better actor. It trains you how to work in weird environments and how sometimes when you are very sick, you have to work. It trains you to work in the worst circumstances in future and learn the technal terms. You get so much of audience's love, but when I worked on OTT. It was so different. They shoot only 3 – 4 scenes a day and I had to only say a two-line dialogue.

Are you still in touch with your co – actor Rajveer Singh from your debut serial Rajjo?

Yes, I tried to meet him on 22nd August but I couldn’t as I was shooting. It was the anniversary of Rajjo, so I thought of meeting him, maybe in the near future. Whenever I can manage, I will go and meet him on the sets of Neerja.

Are you watching his show Neerja?

I am watching the show and I really like it. The storyline is also different. Kamya Punjabi nails it as a negative character and Aayushi and Naman are also fab. Half of the Rajjo team is there. But I will only come as Trisha. I don’t think they have decided to show her as yet.

