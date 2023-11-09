Exclusive! “I might audition for the role of Trisha whenever they plan to introduce her character and will meet Rajveer Singh soon" - Celesti Bairagey

Celesti Bairagey is a well-known television actress and she has a massive fan following. TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her to describe her journey from being an influencer to a lead on a daily soap and what she thinks about her co – actor’s show Neerja.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 09/11/2023 - 05:15
Celesti Bairagey

MUMBAI: Celesti Bairagey is a very famous influencer on social media and she has a massive fan following.

She is known as the look alike of Hindi film industry’s number actress Alia Bhatt and she rose to fame with her performance in the serial Udti Ka Naam Rajjo.

Post the show going off air she hasn’t done many projects and the fans miss watching her on screen.

( ALSO READ - Must read! Celesti Bairagey opens up about the negative comments she faces for being Alia Bhatt’s lookalike

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her to describe her journey from being an influencer to a lead on a daily soap and what she thinks about her co – actor’s show Neerja.

Describe your journey from being an influencer to being a lead on a daily soap?

My journey is like a dream, I began my career by doing music videos which is very different from acting. I had done a few drama shows in school but it was very different from daily soap. TV prepares and trains you to be a better actor. It trains you how to work in weird environments and how sometimes when you are very sick, you have to work. It trains you to work in the worst circumstances in future and learn the technal terms. You get so much of audience's love, but when I worked on OTT. It was so different. They shoot only 3 – 4 scenes a day and I had to only say a two-line dialogue.

Are you still in touch with your co – actor Rajveer Singh from your debut serial Rajjo?

Yes, I tried to meet him on 22nd August but I couldn’t as I was shooting. It was the anniversary of Rajjo, so I thought of meeting him, maybe in the near future. Whenever I can manage, I will go and meet him on the sets of Neerja.

Are you watching his show Neerja?

I am watching the show and I really like it. The storyline is also different. Kamya Punjabi nails it as a negative character and Aayushi and Naman are also fab. Half of the Rajjo team is there. But I will only come as Trisha. I don’t think they have decided to show her as yet. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Why is Rajjo aka Celesti Bairagey retreating to her Old Look, what’s brewing?

 

 

Celesti Bairagey Alia Bhatt Rajjo Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Television Bollywood Karan Johar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 09/11/2023 - 05:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Beautiful! Saira Banu proposed Dilip Kumar for marriage in this unique way, read more
MUMBAI:  Veteran actor Saira Banu, who recently made her Instagram debut, often shares anecdotes and throwback pictures...
Must Read! “I wanted Abhishek Malhan to win, but I am happy that Elvish won the show” – Manisha Rani
MUMBAI : Manisha Rani is a well-known social media influencer these days, and she grabbed the headlines for her...
Exclusive! “I might audition for the role of Trisha whenever they plan to introduce her character and will meet Rajveer Singh soon" - Celesti Bairagey
MUMBAI: Celesti Bairagey is a very famous influencer on social media and she has a massive fan following.She is known...
Must Read! “I was hurt when Falaq and Jiya body shamed me while I was working out, Manisha spoke so much ill about me, whereas I took her like my sister, it was very hurtful" : Bebika Dhurve
MUMBAI: The show has finally come to an end and she has emerged as the third runner-up of the show, creating a niche...
OMG! “Too many misunderstandings have happened between the two”, Himanshi Parashar aka Sahiba of Teri Meri Doriyaann talks about the on-going track and the fights with Seerat
MUMBAI: 'Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show has a great ensemble cast...
What! Raveena Tandon had to take tetanus injections after the shoot of song Tip Tip Barsa Pani with Akshay Kumar wrapped up
MUMBAI: Raveena Tandon was at the very top of her game in the 90’s with films like Mohra, Andaaz Apna Apna, Dilwale and...
Recent Stories
SAIRA BANU
Beautiful! Saira Banu proposed Dilip Kumar for marriage in this unique way, read more
Latest Video
Related Stories
Abhishek Malhan
Must Read! “I wanted Abhishek Malhan to win, but I am happy that Elvish won the show” – Manisha Rani
Bebika
Must Read! “I was hurt when Falaq and Jiya body shamed me while I was working out, Manisha spoke so much ill about me, whereas I took her like my sister, it was very hurtful" : Bebika Dhurve
Himanshi
OMG! “Too many misunderstandings have happened between the two”, Himanshi Parashar aka Sahiba of Teri Meri Doriyaann talks about the on-going track and the fights with Seerat
Daisy
Exclusive! Daisy Shah reveals two best friends that she made on the show and talks about Rohit Shetty scolding her
Ayesha
Exclusive! Ayesha Singh talks about a special person in her life, who has been her backbone since childhood
Celesti
Wow! Celesti Bairagey reveals that she would love to do both the reality shows - "Bigg Boss" and "Khatron Ke Khiladi"