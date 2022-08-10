Exclusive! “I never thought I would ever be a part of Bigg Boss as I wasn’t a COLORS’s face; when controversies happened, I sent my profile and the rest is history” – Archana Gautam

MUMBAI: Archana Gautam is an Indian politician, actress, model, and beauty pageant title holder, who won Miss Bikini India 2018. She represented India at Miss Cosmos World 2018 and won the title of Most Talent 2018.

But, she rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss, where she was seen as one of the show's strongest contestants and show's finalists. She emerged as the third runner-up.

Since day one, she had made a place in the show as well as in the hearts of the audience. Soon enough, everyone knew that she would be one of the show's finalists.

These days, she is grabbing the headlines for her participation in the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13”.

( ALSO READ : Exclusive! Did you know that Archana Gautam was worried she was the only contestant to not receive any offers inside the Bigg Boss 16 house? This is what she has to say now!

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress to ask her why the makers made her speak to Gori Nagori before she signed Bigg Boss and how she felt when she was officially a part of it.

What did they want you to say to Gori?

They wanted me to speak with her as contestants do before entering the house. They ask each other not to vote them out and to support them in the journey.

Did you feel scared about the number of cameras that were surrounding you?

In the initial days, I was a little sceptical. But then, as days passes by, you get used to the cameras. You can fake it for 1-2 days, but not more. When I saw how everyone dresses up, I wasn’t bothered about it. I believed that if someone has to like me, they will have to like me this way.

Was doing the reality show Bigg Boss ever there in your bucket list?

I never thought I'll be a part of Bigg Boss. I wasn't a COLORS face, nor an actress. It was difficult for me to be a part of Bigg Boss, but when controversial things started happening to me, I sent my profile. Later, five rounds of my interviews were done. It was only when I entered the house, the realisation dawned upon me that I was a part of Bigg Boss and from here, nothing could go wrong.

Well, there is no doubt that Archana is a very strong contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi and will ace all the stunts.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Uff! After her stint in Bigg Boss 16, check out the transformation of Archana Gautam