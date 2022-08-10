Exclusive! “I never thought I would ever be a part of Bigg Boss as I wasn’t a COLORS’s face; when controversies happened, I sent my profile and the rest is history” – Archana Gautam

Archana Gautam is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses of television. In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, she reveals how she became a part of Bigg Boss and how an unbelievable it was for her to finally make it into the house.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 05/30/2023 - 06:30
ARCHANA GAUTAM

MUMBAI: Archana Gautam is an Indian politician, actress, model, and beauty pageant title holder, who won Miss Bikini India 2018. She represented India at Miss Cosmos World 2018 and won the title of Most Talent 2018.

But, she rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss, where she was seen as one of the show's strongest contestants and show's finalists. She emerged as the third runner-up.

Since day one, she had made a place in the show as well as in the hearts of the audience. Soon enough, everyone knew that she would be one of the show's finalists.

These days, she is grabbing the headlines for her participation in the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13”.

( ALSO READ : Exclusive! Did you know that Archana Gautam was worried she was the only contestant to not receive any offers inside the Bigg Boss 16 house? This is what she has to say now!

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress to ask her why the makers made her speak to Gori Nagori before she signed Bigg Boss and how she felt when she was officially a part of it. 

What did they want you to say to Gori?

They wanted me to speak with her as contestants do before entering the house. They ask each other not to vote them out and to support them in the journey.

Did you feel scared about the number of cameras that were surrounding you?

In the initial days, I was a little sceptical. But then, as days passes by, you get used to the cameras. You can fake it for 1-2 days, but not more. When I saw how everyone dresses up, I wasn’t bothered about it. I believed that if someone has to like me, they will have to like me this way.

Was doing the reality show Bigg Boss ever there in your bucket list?

I never thought I'll be a part of Bigg Boss. I wasn't a COLORS face, nor an actress. It was difficult for me to be a part of Bigg Boss, but when controversial things started happening to me, I sent my profile. Later, five rounds of my interviews were done. It was only when I entered the house, the realisation dawned upon me that I was a part of Bigg Boss and from here, nothing could go wrong. 

Well, there is no doubt that Archana is a very strong contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi and will ace all the stunts.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Uff! After her stint in Bigg Boss 16, check out the transformation of Archana Gautam

 

 

 

 

Archana Gautam Archana Gautam Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 16 Baba Siddique Iftar Party Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull Colors Nimrit Kaur Ahluawalia Harsh Limbachiya Punit J Pathak Shiv Thakre Bigg Boss Abdu Gulshan Gautam Archana Gautam brother TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 05/30/2023 - 06:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Disha Parmar talks about sharing screen spaces, timings says “For me, the atmosphere of the set, and what the people are like, what the team is like is very important” and more
MUMBAI:Disha is back as Priya on the third season of Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3 and she is one of the most popular actors...
Kumkum Bhagya:What! Rhea starts showing her true colors once again
MUMBAI:  Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the longest running shows on television.The show has...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Whoa! Rishi to save Lakshmi the second time
MUMBAI :Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Exclusive! “I wasn’t treated well on the sets as senior actors used to take a dig on me during my struggling days; even the media believed that I had attitude and was arrogant” - Shivangi Joshi
MUMBAI :Shivangi Joshi is one of the most popular television actresses. She has impressed viewers with her acting...
Anupamaa: Interesting! Maya won’t let Anuj return back to Anupama
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Exclusive! “I never thought I would ever be a part of Bigg Boss as I wasn’t a COLORS’s face; when controversies happened, I sent my profile and the rest is history” – Archana Gautam
MUMBAI: Archana Gautam is an Indian politician, actress, model, and beauty pageant title holder, who won Miss Bikini...
Recent Stories
Must Read! Have a look at the most underrated actors of Indian cinema
Must Read! Have a look at the most underrated actors of Indian cinema
Latest Video
Related Stories
Exclusive! Disha Parmar talks about sharing screen spaces, timings says “For me, the atmosphere of the set, and what the people
Exclusive! Disha Parmar talks about sharing screen spaces, timings says “For me, the atmosphere of the set, and what the people are like, what the team is like is very important” and more
I wasn’t treated well on the sets as senior actors used to take a dig on me during my struggling days
Exclusive! “I wasn’t treated well on the sets as senior actors used to take a dig on me during my struggling days; even the media believed that I had attitude and was arrogant” - Shivangi Joshi
check out
Must Read! Karan Vohra is setting the bar high for other father of Twins, check out
Rupali Ganguly
Kya Baat Hai! From Yeh Rishta’s Pragati Mehra to Rupali Ganguly, Tejasswi Prakash, and more stars who ditched their luxury wheels for an Auto Ride! Check it out!
KHATRON KE KHILADI SEASON 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : OMG! Check out what the contestants are up to post performing the stunts
MC STAN
Exclusive! Bigg Bos 16 winner MC Stan collaborates with actor Aasim Gulati for this special reason