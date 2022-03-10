EXCLUSIVE! “I really liked Siddharth Shukla in the 13th season. He always stood his ground and never played dirty.”- says Bigg Boss contestant Archana Gautam

MUMBAI: Archana Gautam is an Indian actress, model and beauty pageant title holder, who won Miss Bikini India 2018. She represented India at Miss Cosmos World 2018 and won the title of Most Talent 2018.

Archana debuted in Bollywood in 2015. She has been modelling and making appearances in print and television and advertising campaigns for various brands. Her first movie was Great Grand Masti. She was later a part of Haseena Parker and Baaraat Company, which was a hit in the theatres.

She was awarded the title of Miss U.P ( Uttar Pradesh) in 2014. She has won Miss Bikini India 2018 and represented India at Miss Bikini Universe 2018.

Archana also represented India in Miss Cosmos 2018 held at Malaysia and won the sub title Most Talented 2018. She received Dr. S. Radhakrishnan Memorial Awards in 2018 for her achievement in the Entertainment field.

She Joined Indian National Congress in November 2021 and got ticket From Hastinapur (Assembly constituency) For 2022 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly election.

Tellychakkar got in touch with her and got to know about how she feels about being a part of the show and what her strategy to survive is.

Bigg Boss is a house full of controversies, friendships, fights, love, everything. How do you plan to survive it all?

“For me, friendship is fine but I don’t want anything beyond that. I don’t want to get into the matters of love. I’ll have to face a lot of insults in Vidhan Sabha and my region. They will all say that I went away for 3 months and got caught up in such things. I just want to be conscious of the fact that I don’t get attached to anyone.”

How nervous are you for Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan?

“I am very nervous about it. I am scared that if I do something wrong or upset Salman Khan then I will have to face his anger publicly. I of course will not repeat the mistake again but I will also feel very bad about being insulted. I will try my best not to do any such thing and be my real self.”

You belong to a different profession and this is a completely different world you’re about to enter. What were your thoughts before you said yes for Bigg Boss?

“I have not followed Bigg Boss. I have seen a little of season 13 so I am aware how things work and my interest has grown in the show. I really liked Siddharth Shukla in that season. He always stood his ground and never played dirty. He did not care about what others thought of him.”

