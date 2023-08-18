Exclusive! “I like to take my prep time so that I can do little more justice to what I'm playing”, Ekta Saraiya on her new show, her acting process and more

MUMBAI: Ekta Saraiya is a well-known personality in the world of entertainment.

Ekta started her career with the television show Kahiin to Hoga. She played the role of Mauli Sinha in the show. After this show, she played an important role in several television shows such as Kya Huaa Tera Vaada, Daayan, Kalpana, Simply Sapney, Hamari Devrani and Mukti Bandhan.

Ekta recently said goodbye to her character in Anupama to star in another new and upcoming show “Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai” on Zee TV.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Ekta Saraiya NOT a part of Star Plus’s Anupama anymore; THIS is what the actress has to say!

TellyChakkar recently caught up with the actress to talk about her new show, her character and more.

What is your acting process like? Do you take time to prep your scenes or can you slip in and out of a character easily?

I take my prep time. I like to take my prep time so that I can do little more justice to what I'm playing. But yeah, like I said, it's a Monday to Sunday. So when you go on floor, honestly, with television, there is no time for prep. So, you are into it. You know that, oh, you're playing this character. So, when I signed the show and till the time we get on floor is my prep time - getting knowing my character, getting into the skin, knowing the story etc. Other than that, television doesn't give you that kind of time.

It definitely doesn't. I mean, especially if it's a Monday to Sunday part like telecast, you barely have time. I remember there used to be a time when we used to have weekly and biweekly shows. That was a very different story. But now, that doesn't come anywhere. So the only time we have is before you do a show, the workshops we have, the story narrations, the meetings with all actors. Doing the readings together. So maybe, that that's kind of a prep and time. Then you take it as and when things come ahead in the show.

Would you like to explore that space more like where you get to play very different characters like in a league of OTT shows?

I would definitely want to do that. That's definitely on my card very soon. But yeah, television also doesn't give you that kind of time. Maybe post this show or in between, if I have time I would love to explore more facets on being an actor and take up a new challenge.

What would you like to say to the fans, you know, and what can they expect from the new show?

Oh, they have a lot that they're going to get from this new show. It's a very, very, different show. If you you've seen the promo, it's very grand and it has a social message, something that the audience will be able to relate to in their household, especially married women. People who stay in joint families will definitely be able to relate to this a lot. So, I have my fingers crossed, hoping the best to happen with the show and it's it's a very lovely concept.

It will exciting to see Ekta in the new show, ‘Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai’ on Zee TV.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:KYA BAAT HAI! Did you know, Apara Mehta aka Malti Devi has worked with these actors from Anupamaa before?





