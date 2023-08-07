Exclusive! “I think she's a fantastic actress and one of the most intelligent ones I've worked with”, Vatsal Sheth opens up about Naagin 6 ending and his experience working with Tejasswi Prakash

MUMBAI : Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin has gone on to become one of the most iconic shows and the one that leads the way for a lot of fantasy supernatural shows. Nobody can forget the first season and how it laid the foundation for the show to have 6 successful ones.

This is the show that made Tejasswi Prakash a household name, and today she has a massive fan following.

The show is one of the longest-running seasons of the franchises on TV. While there have been shows which have had many seasons, but when we talk about fiction shows having seasons and complete new iterations every season, Naagin definitely is a benchmark show with seasons and franchises.

Vatsal Sheth joined the show in it’s last leg and he has been a great addition to the show

Tellychakkaar reached out to the actor to talk about the show ending and this is what he had to say.

“Well, the experience on Naagin 6 was amazing for me. I was working for the first time with Balaji and it was brilliant. It is one of the best production houses to work with. Also, the cast and crew working with Tejasswi was amazing. I think she's a fantastic actress and is one of the most intelligent ones I've worked with. So overall for me, it was an amazing experience working on Naagin 6. Of course, the love the fans have showered upon me for the show was amazing. They've loved our chemistry. So, I'm quite happy and excited.”

When asked if he was aware that his stint in the show was going to be short, he said, “Yes, when they approached me, they actually told me that it was only for a month or month and a half and it worked perfect for me. This is because I want to stay back and spend more time with Ishita. This is the time I've to spend with her and make sure that she's comfortable. It's important for me to be around her.”

Vatsal and Ishita Dutta are expecting their first child together.

