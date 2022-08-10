Exclusive! “I think there is an audience for every genre, and they like watching their content in their niche”, Charrul Malik of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai talks about the changing pattern of Television, Anupama, her show, and more!

MUMBAI :Actress Charrul Malik, who is a part of comedy shows such as 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan' and 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai', is a popular actor known for her excellent comedic roles, and her popularity has only grown over the years.

Charrul who used to be a journalist by profession before entering the acting field, often openly speaks about issues that feels the need to talk about her style statement is another thing that is talked about quite a lot.

TellyChakkar recently caught up with Charrul at an event and during a candid conversation spoke about the changing pattern of Television, Anupama, her show, and more.

What is easier, being an actor or being an anchor and news reporter?

I think when I was a news anchor then I was essentially acting, to be very perfect, very intelligent, very alert, very on the spot, and perfect all the time, now I feel like myself, before this, I used to feel like someone else, who used portray herself as very intelligent, and as if you know everything about everything, and not just me, every anchor does it, I don’t believe it when someone says that they know everything about everything, because when you see breaking news, sometimes it is about topics that you have no idea about, but we have to carry ourselves in a certain way with a live audience and it has made me nervous at times as well, but here I get to be myself. And my character is very similar to Rusa.

Do you think Acting is easier than being a live reporter?

I wouldn’t say that it is easy but because I have been a live anchor and that job comes with its own sets of stress and challenges, and as compared to that I feel like this has been smooth because the characters are so same, but when I go into a different character and change that, I feel like, things will be different then.



Since you have been a journalist it almost feels necessary to ask this question, what do you think about the current state of the entertainment industry, do you the content that is being catered to is up to the mark of what the audience expects?

I think there is an audience for every genre, and they like watching their content in their niche, today there are people who like watching Naagin and they watch it with such interest Anupama is a story of a middle-aged woman, so the show has set a precedent in itself of course, but there is an audience for everything, like take Bhabhiji Ghar par hai or Taarak Mehta for example, barring the controversies of course, every show has a pattern and specific viewerships but when in a competition you do something new, people do appreciate it, and Anupama is a show when it came, it did that, people were skeptical but that’s when people understood that realistic content is here to stay and with twists and turns of course, and the content is diversifying and changing as well, and I like watching realistic content, where I can relate to the content, but yeah a lot of things to learn and from all different aspects.

