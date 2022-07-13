Exclusive! I want to diversify myself as an actor: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2’s Varun Sharma aka Agastya on his wish list

In an exclusive interaction with us, Varun Sharma aka Agastya opened up about his wish list. Read on.

 

Varun Sharma

MUMBAI: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 has become one of the most popular shows on television at present. It stars Sneha Jain as Gehna and Gautam Vij as Surya Seth in the lead roles. It has managed to grab audience attention since its launch and is doing well on the TRP charts but reportedly the show is going off-air due to certain reasons.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Varun Sharma aka Agastya opened up about his wish list. Read on.

Also read: Exclusive! I am hugely inspired by Irrfan Khan and Amrish Puri sir: Varun Sharma aka Agastya of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2

After this show, what will be next on your list?

Well, after the show I would love to try my luck in web series, films, advertisements and lots more. I feel TV’s game is full-on TRP, but that does not mean I demean TV. But yes, I want to diversify myself as an actor.

What kinds of roles do you want to do?

I have done a lot of roles in my career so far but yes, I would love to have the positive main lead role as my career choice.

Also read: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2: Amazing! This is how the cast and crew of SNS 2 shot their last episode!

With whom would you love to collaborate?

I would love to team up with Abhay Pannu, Anubhav Sinha, and Karan Johar but yes working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prashanth Neel, and S S Rajamauli is a great fantasy and dream of mine.

Good Luck, Varun!

Good Luck, Varun!

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2
