Exclusive! “ I want everyone to be fit and fine, that’s my aim; I feel blessed that people consider me as a fitness inspiration" - Harshad Chodpa

MUMBAI:In the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have won hearts of fans. 'AbhiRa' is always trending.

The two are considered as of the most loved iconic couples on television. They have a massive fan following and are loved by one and all.

The chemistry shared between the two leads grab headlines as fans presume that they are more than friends.

Now, the two are quite active on social media and keep their fans updated about their whereabouts and what they are up to.

The two are considered as the most iconic on screen pair of television and they have a crazy fan following.

Harshad’s character Abhimanyu is one of the most loved characters of television and today he has become a household name.

A few days back, Harshad celebrated his birthday and in an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, he shared three wishes that he would wants to be fulfilled during his birthday and revealed if he would love to work on his birthday.

Do you like working on your birthday?

Well, I think this is the only day when we get to do what we want to do and I feel blessed that I am working on my birthday.

If you had to ask God for three wishes what would it be?

I don’t know what’s right and wrong for me to wish for. But I know that God always wants the best for everyone and if He takes a test, he knows that you will definitely.

Many actors see you as a fitness inspiration. What do you have to say about it?

I am glad and happy. I want everyone to be fit and fine. That's my aim in life because you need to respect your body and if you are healthy from inside, you will healthy from outside as well.

Well, there is no doubt that Harshad today is not less than a superstar on television and he has a massive fan following.

