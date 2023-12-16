Exclusive! I want to play a druggist or a psycho killer which will challenge my acting capabilities: Kumkum Bhagya actress Simran Budharup

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Sat, 12/16/2023 - 16:44
Simran Budharup

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most loved shows of all time. The show airs on Zee TV and has been loved by one and all for a long time now. This serial started with Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in the leading roles and the show took a leap, and brought in focus the story of Krishna Kaul, Mugdha Chapekar.

And now, the leads in focus are Abrar Qazi, Rachi Sharma and Simran Budharup.

Simran attain massive fame with her stint in Star Plus Pandya Store post which she entered yet another blockbuster show in the form of Kumkum Bhagya.

Simran said, “I had not decided the profession I would be in. I recall that I used to teach dance for pocket money. There was a studio in which I used to teach 13 to 14 students. One thing led to another and I got a chance to audition. I cracked the audition in the second attempt. It was a small role but I made it funny so it worked.”

We asked Simran what profession she would be in if not an actress.

She said, “I was studying veterinary medicine but later I could not manage and had to choose between one so I chose acting. If not an actress I would be a veterinary doctor.”

TellyChakkar also asked Simran about her dream role and the actress she would love to share screen space with.

The actress said, “I would love to share screen space with Jennifer Winget! I have been a big fan of hers. As for the role, I want to play a druggist or a psycho killer which will challenge my acting capabilities.”

Well said Simran! 

